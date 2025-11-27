// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Asian men in uniform (for illustration purposes only)
Asia
2 min.Read

Seoul moves to scrap obedience rules for bureaucrats, signaling post-Yoon power recalibration amid regional security tensions

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SEOUL: South Korea is taking a hard look at the idea of blind obedience — and deciding it’s time for a change.

In the aftermath of former president Yoon Suk Yeol’s controversial martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024, the government is moving to give civil servants and soldiers something they’ve rarely had before: the right to say “no.”

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Personnel Management announced plans to strip out decades-old rules that require officials to follow orders from their superiors even when those orders don’t feel right. Instead, the government wants a public sector where workers can speak up, raise concerns, and refuse commands they believe are unlawful — without worrying their careers will suffer for it.

Officials say the overhaul is central to President Lee Jae-myung’s goal of building a public service driven by integrity and competence rather than unquestioned hierarchy.

Under the planned revision to the National Public Service Act, the word “obey” — a fixture since the postwar era — would disappear. Civil servants would still work under their bosses’ guidance, but with space to push back if something seems off. And if they decide an order crosses a legal line, they could refuse it outright.

See also  Morning brief: Coronavirus update for June 22, 2020

A matching amendment rolled out by the Interior Ministry would extend the same protections to local government employees, undoing obedience rules that have been in place since 1949.

The military, too, is bracing for change. The Ministry of National Defense has endorsed a bill that explicitly gives service members the right to reject unlawful orders. Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, who submitted the proposal to lawmakers in September, says the reforms are urgent in light of last December’s martial law controversy.

The draft legislation would narrow obedience requirements to “legitimate orders” only, and make clear that soldiers can refuse directives that are “clearly unlawful.” Commanders would be legally barred from issuing orders that violate the Constitution or exceed their authority.

Recognizing that such a shift could create uncertainty, the Defense Ministry plans to require constitutional education for troops — from rank-and-file soldiers all the way up the chain of command. The goal is to give service members a solid understanding of what lawful authority looks like.

See also  'We were promised tech jobs': South Korea cracks down on repatriated scam workers from Cambodia

“We plan to minimize confusion by providing concrete examples of unlawful orders and clear guidance on how soldiers should respond,” a ministry official said, requesting anonymity to speak candidly.

If approved, the changes would represent one of the most dramatic rebalancing of authority in South Korea’s modern history — a step toward a culture where questioning an order isn’t defiance, but a safeguard for democracy.



