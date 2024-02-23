;
‘Seize Trump properties’ – NY AG Letitia James

Four days after a staggering $354 million judgment against Donald Trump in a civil fraud case, New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued an ultimatum — cough up the cash or risk losing it all, as she is ready to seize Trump’s properties if he cannot pay the fines.

Speaking exclusively to ABC News, James minced no words in her declaration to pursue Trump’s assets if he fails to meet the hefty penalty imposed by the court. “If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets,” James affirmed, underlining her commitment to upholding justice.

 A battle to strip Trump’s wealth

The case, which saw Trump slapped with a jaw-dropping $354.8 million penalty plus an additional $100 million in pre-judgment interest, stemmed from allegations of inflating his net worth to secure favorable loan terms. Despite vehemently denying any wrongdoing and vowing to appeal, Trump now finds himself cornered in a legal battle that threatens to strip him of his wealth.

Asserting her confidence in the strength of her case, James emphasized her office’s unwavering determination to ensure justice prevails. She underscored the potential seizure of Trump’s prized possession, the iconic 40 Wall Street skyscraper, should he fail to meet his financial obligations.

“This judgment must be paid, and we will take every necessary step to ensure it is,” James declared, dispelling Trump’s assertions of victimless crimes and highlighting the broader implications for New Yorkers. “Financial frauds are not victimless crimes. He engaged in this massive fraud… and the same should be true for former presidents.”

In a swift rebuttal to Trump’s claims of impending economic fallout, James pointed to the resilience of New York’s financial landscape, shrugging off any potential repercussions. “Last I checked, tourism is up. Wall Street is doing just fine,” she retorted, standing firm in the face of Trump’s legal challenges.

