KOREA: According to Soompi, tvN’s highly anticipated drama My Dearest Nemesis has offered fans a glimpse of its first script reading session.

Based on a popular webtoon, the drama tells the love story of two people who initially met as online game characters during their school days and reunited 16 years later as a boss and employee.

The session brought together the production team, including director Lee Soo Hyun and writer Kim Soo Yeon, alongside the stellar cast featuring Mun Ka Young, Choi Hyun Wook, Im Se Mi, Kwak Si Yang, Ban Hyo Jung, Go Chang Suk, and more.

Professional demeanour

Mun Ka Young, who plays Baek Su Jung, a skilled and confident planning team leader at Yongseong Department Store, set the tone with her energetic presence and sharp delivery, embodying her character’s professional demeanour.

Choi Hyun Wook, portraying Ban Joo Yeon, an executive at the same department store and heir to a conglomerate, showcased his character’s duality with charm and depth.

Ban Joo Yeon still carries the sting of rejection from his first love, Baek Su Jung, whom he met through an online game.

Engaging subplot

Im Se Mi brought charisma to Seo Ha Joon, a carefree pub owner, while Kwak Si Yang portrayed Kim Shin Won, a warm and charming design team leader.

Their chemistry hints at an engaging subplot. Ban Hyo Jung adds gravitas as Ban Joo Yeon’s commanding grandmother, while Go Chang Suk offers comic relief as Baek Su Jung’s quirky father.

The ensemble cast promises a blend of humour, romance, and heartfelt moments. My Dearest Nemesis premieres this February, and anticipation is high for its mix of nostalgia and fresh dynamics. Stay tuned for more updates!

Kwak Si Yang is a South Korean actor and model known for his roles in various television dramas and films.

He made his acting debut in 2014 and has since gained popularity for his performances in dramas such as “Second to Last Love,” “Alice,” and “Lovers of the Red Sky.” He is also a member of the South Korean boy group One O One.