Second half of March to bring thundery showers

Photo: YouTube screengrab /TISG

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — Thunder and rain are forecast for the rest of March.

According to a report by the weatherman on March 16, moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoons, particularly towards the end of March.

This is in contrast to the warm, dry weather that February, and early March, brought. The weather was generally fair and warm, particularly in the first week of the month.

Avoid taking shelter under trees or in open spaces to avoid being struck by lightning, especially on days when it rains into the evenings.

The Meteorological Service Singapore also added that for most parts of Singapore, the overall rainfall is expected to be near normal.

The expected thundery showers are due to the wet phase of a phenomenon known as the Madden-Julian Oscillation, said the Met Service, according to a CNA report.

It is characterised as an eastward propagation of clouds and rainfall over the tropical regions from the Indian Ocean to the western Pacific Ocean, with a period of between 30 and 60 days on average.

It also added that over the next two weeks, daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius on most days.

