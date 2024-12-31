SINGAPORE: Passengers on Scoot flight TR469 from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore endured a nearly 22-hour ordeal after the plane experienced repeated technical issues, forcing delays and significant disruptions to their travel plans.

The flight was originally scheduled to depart from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on the evening of Saturday, Dec 28, 2024.

However, affected passenger Jason Tan told Channel 8 News that an hour after boarding, the plane remained grounded, and the cabin’s air conditioning was not functioning, causing discomfort among passengers.

“The air conditioning in the cabin wasn’t on, and everyone was having trouble breathing,” Mr Tan said.

The captain later announced over the intercom that the plane had encountered a technical issue requiring repairs. Passengers were subsequently escorted back to the boarding hall to await further instructions.

Approximately an hour later, passengers were allowed to reboard the aircraft, with assurances that the flight would take off at 11:33 pm.

However, by midnight, the same technical problem reoccurred, preventing the flight from departing. Once again, passengers were disembarked and returned to the terminal.

Mr Tan described the situation as chaotic, noting that Scoot provided two options: passengers could cancel their tickets and receive a refund or wait for the airline to arrange accommodation and an alternative flight to Singapore.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity regarding refunds and compensation for those who opted to book new tickets on their own.

“Scoot staff said they would refund passengers who cancelled their tickets but offered no explanation for compensating subsequent ticket purchases,” he said.

The flight finally departed KLIA at 4:42 pm on Sunday, Dec 29, and arrived in Singapore at 6:16 pm, more than 22 hours after its originally scheduled arrival time.

In a statement to Channel 8 News, a Scoot spokesperson confirmed the technical issues and explained that the delay was due to the need for replacement parts to be delivered to Kuala Lumpur.

“Affected passengers were provided with accommodation, transportation, and meal arrangements,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our customers and crew is of paramount importance, and we continue to provide assistance to affected passengers.”

The airline also issued an apology for the significant delay, emphasizing its commitment to ensuring passenger safety and addressing the inconvenience caused by the disruption.