‘Scary to watch’ — Dad spotted berating son over maths at Suntec City Mall while child sobs

SINGAPORE: Some members of the public have expressed concern after a man was spotted shouting at a child over his maths performance at Suntec City Mall. According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 8 pm on Saturday (Sep 13).

One witness told Stomp, “This dad was scolding at full volume at his son in public,” recounted the passer-by. “His son had already been crying prior to this. He continued shouting for a really long time and in front of so many people.”

Sharing that the man was upset because of the child’s poor understanding of multiplication, the witness added, “It was really scary to watch him lose his temper in public…If he did this in public in front of so many people, I can’t imagine what he does at home behind closed doors. It’s not normal at all.”

Parenting and child development experts say that while academic performance can be a source of stress for many families, shouting at children in public or at home can have lasting negative effects and that such confrontations may not only embarrass or frighten a child but also damage trust between parent and child.

Child psychologists often stress the importance of addressing academic struggles with patience and encouragement rather than anger as harsh discipline over schoolwork rarely improves a child’s understanding of the subject and may instead increase anxiety, making it even harder for the child to learn.

Parents who feel overwhelmed by their child’s school performance can consider seeking additional support, such as tutoring, parenting workshops, or counselling services. Experts emphasise that creating a safe environment for a child to express confusion and ask questions is more effective in building both confidence and competence.

Ultimately, specialists agree that while it is natural for parents to want their children to succeed, handling such issues with empathy and constructive communication is crucial in nurturing both academic progress and emotional well-being.