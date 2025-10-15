Scarborough Shoal standoff: Chinese ships warn Filipino vessels to leave ‘environmental reserve’

MANILA, PHILIPPINES: In a striking escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, Chinese vessels have begun issuing radio warnings to Philippine ships near Scarborough Shoal, claiming the area is now an “environmental reserve” — a label that Manila has flatly rejected as illegal and politically motivated.

The warnings came on Monday, Oct 13, during a humanitarian mission led by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR). Their fleet, a component of the Kadiwa para sa Bagong Bayaning Mangingisda initiative, was getting fuel and supplies to nearly 100 Filipino fishing vessels close to the Scarborough and nearby Escoda Shoal.

However, what was meant to be a peaceful aid mission quickly turned into a tense encounter.

First use of “environmental reserve” in a direct warning

For the first time, the PCG documented a China Coast Guard (CCG) radio challenge claiming that the presence of Philippine fishing boats could damage their so-called “environmental reserve”, said Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG spokesperson.

The Philippines swiftly pushed back. The Coast Guard reiterated that Bajo de Masinloc, the local name for Scarborough Shoal, lies well within the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), and only the Philippine government can declare marine protected areas in these waters.

Dangerous manoeuvres and high tensions

The Philippine convoy included the BRP Teresa Magbanua, BRP Cape San Agustin, civilian supply ship M/V Mamalakaya, and six BFAR patrol vessels. They were met by an overwhelming Chinese presence: at least 11 China Coast Guard ships, 11 Chinese maritime militia vessels, and three ships from the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), with air support from a military helicopter.

Tarriela reported “dangerous manoeuvres and blocking actions” from Chinese vessels, aimed at delaying the delivery of supplies. Water cannons were also used in a show of intimidation, though no injuries or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, at nearby Escoda Shoal, the standoff intensified. Around 20 more Chinese ships, supported by a PLAN helicopter and two warships, boxed in and shadowed Philippine vessels.

Aid delivered despite hostile waters

Despite the threats and harassment, the Philippine mission pressed on. Over 120,000 litres of fuel, 600 food packs, and crushed ice for fish preservation were delivered successfully. The mission also facilitated the purchase of 30 tons of fresh catch from Filipino fishermen.

“Undeterred, the PCG’s BRP Melchora Aquino and BRP Cabra, supported by five BFAR boats, used exceptional seamanship to ensure the mission’s success,” the Coast Guard said.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronniel Gil Gavan praised his team for staying calm under pressure.

“My top priority is to safeguard the livelihoods of our fishermen from China Coast Guard interference and ensure their rights as Filipinos are never trampled on by external bullying,” Gavan said.

Manila rejects China’s “environmental reserve” move

The radio warning follows Beijing’s announcement last month that it had declared Scarborough Shoal — which it calls Huangyan Island — a “national nature reserve.” The Philippines has rejected the move, calling it an illegal attempt to legitimise China’s control over the shoal, which it seized in 2012.

The 2016 arbitral ruling in The Hague sided with Manila, declaring China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea invalid and affirming that Filipino fishers have traditional rights to access Scarborough, but Beijing has ignored the ruling and maintained its aggressive presence in the area.

Environmental concerns ring hollow

China’s claim that Filipino fishing boats are harming the marine environment at Scarborough Shoal has raised eyebrows — and criticism. Environmental groups and analysts point out that Chinese activity has already caused massive reef destruction in the region.

According to a 2025 report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), more than 4,600 acres of coral reef have been damaged by Chinese operations — including giant clam harvesting and illegal dredging — since 2013.

A region on edge

China’s environmental claim may be new, but its intent appears familiar: tighten control over disputed waters and limit Filipino access. With diplomacy showing little progress and encounters growing riskier, Scarborough Shoal remains a flashpoint — not just for the Philippines, but for the broader balance of power in the region.

“We stand firmly with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in defending every square inch of our sovereign territory,” said Admiral Gavan. “This is about our people, our rights, and our future.”