Wednesday, May 21, 2025
27.4 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
FB screengrab/ CPF Board
Singapore News
2 min.Read

SCAM check: All calls from CPF Board now come from only one number: 6227 1188

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board announced that since the end of April, it has only been using a single official number for all of its outbound calls: 6227 1188. This allows members to easily verify the authenticity of calls from the CPF Board.

“If you receive a call from another number claiming to be from CPF Board, end the call immediately,” it said in a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 20), adding that people who are uncertain about whether something is a scam may call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799. More information about this may be found at www.scamshield.gov.sg.

The public is urged to check that SMS messages are sent from the official gov.sg SMS Sender ID, as this would verify their authenticity.

FB screengrab/ CPF Board

In its announcement, the CPF Board warned that scammers can pretend to be government officials and even cite personal information, such as the names or National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) numbers of those they’re speaking to, in order to appear legitimate.

- Advertisement -
See also  Case 37 writes about his darkest days while in quarantine and infected by Covid-19

“Don’t be fooled,” it added, also emphasising that on a phone call, government agencies would never ask a person to transfer money, disclose bank login details, install mobile apps from unofficial app stores, or transfer a call to the Police.

Choosing to use a single number for all outbound calls is part of a Singapore-wide effort to combat Government Official Impersonation Scams.

If a person misses a call from the CPF Board, they will be sent an official SMS or an email from an address ending with @cpf.gov.sg or @e.cpf.gov.sg containing details for calling back.

6227 1188 is listed on CPFB’s website (cpf.gov.sg/antiscamtips) and has also been whitelisted in the ScamShield application.

- Advertisement -

The CPF Board is strengthening efforts to enhance security across CPF digital services. For online CPF nominations, meanwhile, members are being required to carry out enhanced authentication using biometrics as an additional safeguard from this month onward.

“These measures are in addition to the CPF Board’s existing suite of anti-scam measures, which includes the CPF Withdrawal Lock, as well as enhanced authentication and a 12-hour cooling period for increases to the Daily Withdrawal Limit (DWL) for online withdrawals, and updates to registered bank account information or contact details,” the CPF Board said.

See also  Why does my mum's former employer keep "accidentally" crediting salary and CPF to her and then ask her to pay back?

In October, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Police issued a joint statement saying that victims lost at least $6.7 million in total in over 100 cases of government official and banker impersonation scams in the previous month. /TISG

Read also: Why does my mum’s former employer keep “accidentally” crediting salary and CPF to her and then ask her to pay back?

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Topics

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore customers can now drop off FedEx parcels at any SingPost POPStop counter and POPStop@Tampines MRT

SINGAPORE: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) and Singapore Post (SingPost)...

High-paying jobs that AI can’t steal — and you don’t need a degree to get them

INTERNATIONAL: College has long been viewed as a rite...

Singapore in talks with banks to boost business financing amid tariff woes

SINGAPORE: Singapore is in talks with banks to improve...

China’s property market finds its footing as rate cuts and rescue funds boost confidence

BEIJING: Home prices in central China’s key metropolises stayed...

Singapore Politics

Andre Low, Eileen Chong say they’re ‘humbled’ and ‘honoured’ to serve as NCMPs

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) announced on Monday evening...

When “pro-Singapore” and “America first” converge

Singapore’s founding fathers didn’t always sing from the same...

SDP launches petition to reform Singapore’s electoral system including abolishing GRC system

SINGAPORE: On Sunday (May 18), at an appreciation dinner...

Green promises, grey realities: Is Singapore’s sustainability agenda working?

SINGAPORE: On paper, Singapore’s sustainable initiatives read like a...

© The Independent Singapore