Lifestyle

Sandwich Generation woes in Singapore: Are parents feeling the pinch of raising kids and caring for ageing parents amid high living costs?

ByAnna Maria Romero

November 4, 2024

SINGAPORE: A man and his wife considering having another child wondered about the feasibility of doing so, asking parents in Singapore if they’re also “feeling the pinch of raising kids with the high cost of living?”

In a post on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum on Friday (Nov 1), he explained that he and his wife already have one daughter.

Together, they earn over S$10,000 a month. However, they also have ageing parents whom they support financially.

As for himself, he confesses to feeling the pinch of increased living costs as he and his wife are part of the “sandwich class,” even though their combined salary is higher than the median in Singapore.

He added they are not big spenders and do not splurge on enrichment classes or expensive holidays. His post resonated with many Reddit users, as well as parents and non-parents alike.

One much-upvoted comment came from someone who said they were “Already feeling the pinch without kids.”

See also  55% of Singaporeans polled say they would move to JB to avoid high living costs

Others, however, seemed to question the post author, saying that a combined income of S$10,000 should be enough, especially if they live in public housing because rent or mortgage is a significant part of the budget of young families.

A Reddit user wrote that if the post author had a car and lived in a condominium, then their combined salaries would not be enough to live on.

Another encouraged the post author and his wife to take action immediately if they want a second child, as conceiving later on can be a real challenge.

What they need to do first, however, is to carefully plan their financial arrangements to manage both their kids and parents.

One expressed sympathy for the couple and underlined how hard it is when one’s parents do not have retirement adequacy and need an allowance from their children.

A commenter said that with two children, a combined income of S$11,000 to S$12,000 should be enough “if you stick to government school, no tuition, holidays in Malaysia or Batam.”

See also  Man's miser father tries to convince his sons to give their mother less allowance money while boasting "he can handle money better"

In 2019, a study from NTUC Income revealed that 80 per cent of the respondents said they believe they’ll become the next Sandwich Generation, caught between caring for their ageing parents and their young children.

Over half said they felt they could break free from the Sandwich Generation, and many already discussed financial preparedness and retirement adequacy with their parents.

However, some respondents have also said they would have fewer children, or none at all, to avoid getting stuck in the Sandwich Generation trap. /TISG

Read related: Even with S$10K/month income, SG couple with 4yo daughter say they can’t afford to have more kids due to Singapore’s high cost of living

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Lifestyle

Singaporean student says it costs her S$20.59 to drive a car to school, so her “moral of the story is don’t go to school, just stay at home”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

“S$3K/month + 6-day work week is work-life balance?” — Singaporeans react to job ad

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Young couple with 4-month-old baby share how they achieved S$100K milestone without “fixed monthly budget”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Lifestyle

Singaporean student says it costs her S$20.59 to drive a car to school, so her “moral of the story is don’t go to school, just stay at home”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Lifestyle

“S$3K/month + 6-day work week is work-life balance?” — Singaporeans react to job ad

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Young couple with 4-month-old baby share how they achieved S$100K milestone without “fixed monthly budget”

November 4, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporean worker says his employer refuses to pay for his 4 days MC because “it’s common practice to not pay during probation”

November 4, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.