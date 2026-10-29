S$919K worth of Singapore dollars and Malaysian ringgit seized in smuggling attempt by married couple from JB to SG

Nick Karean | October 29, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration Couple detained after undeclared cash found by Malaysian border officers

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: A couple heading from Johor Bahru to Singapore were detained after Malaysian border officers found nearly RM3 million (S$919,000) in undeclared cash inside their vehicle.



The haul included S$300,000 (RM955,441) and RM1,971,697 (S$618,000). The couple, aged 41 and 42, said they were travelling to Singapore for a holiday, but authorities are investigating why they carried such a large sum. Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency stopped their white Toyota Alphard at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar checkpoint.

The inspection took place at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex as the couple headed towards Woodlands, the New Straits Times (NST) reported (Oct 28). Three officers checked the vehicle after the driver’s behaviour raised their suspicions during questioning. They then searched the storage area and passenger seats, uncovering the cash packed in three boxes, a paper bag and a black backpack.

Malaysia requires travellers to declare cash exceeding the equivalent of US$10,000 (S$12,800/RM40,800) when taking it out of or bringing it into the country. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The couple’s cash haul was far above that threshold. The authorities are investigating the case under Regulation 55(1)(b) of the Customs Regulations 2019. The couple, the money and their vehicle were handed over to the Customs Department for further action, according to the report.

The authorities have yet to establish the reason for carrying the money or explain why it wasn't declared. The Johor-Singapore crossing handles people travelling for work, family visits, shopping and holidays. Large cash transfers can attract scrutiny when travellers fail to meet declaration rules. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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