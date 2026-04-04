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Sunday, April 5, 2026
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Singapore News
2 min.Read

S$7 billion investment reflects Microsoft’s confidence in Singapore as a global digital leader

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Earlier this week, Microsoft announced a US$5.5 billion (S$7.07 billion) investment from 2025 to 2029 in Singapore for the purpose of expanding cloud and AI infrastructure in the city-state. The sizable spend underscores Singapore’s position as a global AI hub.

In February, as Prime Minister Lawrence Wong rolled out the national Budget for 2026, he said that a significant focus had been placed on Artificial Intelligence, adding that a new AI Council would be set up, which he himself would be spearheading.

Aside from its sizable investment, the tech giant also announced that it was expanding Microsoft Elevate programs to build AI skills across Singapore. Specifically, for 12 months, more than 200,000 students at the tertiary level will be receiving free Microsoft 365 Premium with Copilot. Teachers, meanwhile, will be getting free AI training through Microsoft Elevate for Educators, and non-profits will get upskilling in AI through Microsoft Elevate for Changemakers.

These initiatives are meant for the education, workforce, and social impact systems for communities, so more people can learn, work, and thrive in the AI economy.

Data has shown that year-on-year, the demand for AI literacy skills has increased in Singapore by over 70%. At this point, AI literacy is becoming a basic skill for all workers, no matter what their roles or functions are. When there is a push toward widespread AI access and adoption by prioritising lifelong learning and public-private partnerships, as Singapore does, allow for faster advancement. 

The announcements from Microsoft were made on April 1 by Brad Smith, the company’s President and vice chair, at the Asia Tech x Inspire event. Present as well were IMDA Chairman Russell Tham and Senior Minister of State at the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, Janil Puthucheary, as well as students from universities and other tertiary institutions and leaders from the public and private sectors.

“Our ongoing investment in cloud and AI infrastructure reflects Microsoft’s long-term confidence in Singapore as a global digital leader. Together, we’re focused on helping people and organisations use AI by strengthening skills, increasing cybersecurity and resilience, and advancing trusted governance so technology delivers real benefits for Singaporeans,” Mr Smith said.

Microsoft Research AI Economy Institute’s AI Diffusion Report shows that Singapore is ranked second across the globe due to its rapid adoption of AI. 

“Baseline AI skills are increasingly becoming as fundamental as digital literacy. By equipping students with a hands-on experience using AI tools, and supporting our educators to adopt them confidently, we are strengthening the foundations for Singapore’s future workforce, and training them to use AI with confidence, discernment, and trust,” said Dr Puthucheary. /TISG

Read also: “AI should benefit many, not just a few”: Josephine Teo addresses job fears as Singapore ramps up AI push

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