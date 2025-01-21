KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Ryeoun faces a pivotal test of his resolve in the upcoming episode of “Namib”!

The drama stars Go Hyun Jung as Kang Soo Hyun, a former entertainment agency CEO, and Ryeoun as Yoo Jin Woo, a trainee expelled from his company but finds an unexpected ally in Kang Soo Hyun.

Spoilers

Yoo Jin Woo first gained public attention through the audition program “Star Rise.” Although eliminated in the live finals due to a comment from fellow trainee Kim Yi Joon (Ha Yoo Joon), his undeniable talent and charm kept him in the spotlight.

His growing popularity led to the release of solo content highlighting his potential.

As multiple agencies vied for Yoo Jin Woo’s signature, Kang Soo Hyun facilitated his transfer to TA Entertainment, where he officially resumed his trainee journey. Yoo Jin Woo quickly leveraged his rising fame, securing endorsements, event appearances, and a place in a debut group, setting him on a path to stardom.

Intense confrontation

Newly released stills reveal heightened tensions between Yoo Jin Woo and his rival Kim Yi Joon, his former duet partner from “Star Rise.” Despite their shared history, Kim Yi Joon once derailed Yoo Jin Woo’s chances by exposing his past.

In one scene, Yoo Jin Woo glares coldly at Kim Yi Joon, while another shows him furiously grabbing his rival’s collar in the practice room. The intense confrontation raises questions about the conflict’s origins and how Yoo Jin Woo will handle working alongside someone who once sabotaged his dreams.

Find out what happens next when “Namib” airs its latest episode on Jan 20 at 10 p.m. KST!

Ryeoun, also known as Go Yoon Hwan, is a South Korean actor who has gained recognition for his roles in various television dramas.

He made his acting debut in 2017 with the drama “Temperature of Love” and has since appeared in several notable works, including “18 Again,” “The World of My 17,” and “Adult Trainee.”