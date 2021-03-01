Entertainment Celebrity Ryan Reynolds gets cheeky after David Beckham asks about his wrist

Ryan Reynolds gets cheeky after David Beckham asks about his wrist

He signed 100 bottles of gin, prompting Becks' concerned comment about his wrist

Ryan Reynolds made a joke about him signing 100 bottles of gin. Picture: Instagram

Ryan Reynolds is a great actor and he is also pretty well known for his quick-witted and sometimes NSFW clapbacks. Reynolds plays Deadpool, after all, so it is very on-brand. One example was a Sesame Street moment earlier this year which was not very kid-friendly at all.

 

Just when you think that joke was hilarious, wait till you hear about his most recent one which may be his best. It all began when the Deadpool actor posted a photo of himself signing bottles of his Aviation Gin. Sounds innocent enough, right?

“I signed 100 bottles of Aviation Gin for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario,” he captioned the picture. “Weird name for a person but tbh if that were my name, I’d drink that much too.”

In a report by Buzzfeed, David Beckham then left a comment. He seemed to be concerned about Reynolds’ wrist because the star signed 100 bottles of gin.

David Beckham is concerned about Ryan Reynold’s wrist. Picture: Instagram

Reynolds’ had a cheeky response to that. “I’ve intensely trained my wrist since I was 15”.

Born on Oct 23, 1976, Ryan Rodney Reynolds is a Canadian-American actor, film producer, and entrepreneur. He began his career starring in the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside (1991–1993), and had minor roles before landing the lead role on the sitcom Two Guys and a Girl between 1998 and 2001.

Reynolds then starred in a range of films, including comedies such as National Lampoon’s Van Wilder (2002), Waiting… (2005), and The Proposal (2009). He also performed in dramatic roles in Buried (2010), Woman in Gold (2015), and Life (2017), starred in action films such as Blade: Trinity (2004), Deadpool (2016), and 6 Underground (2019) and provided voice acting in the animated features The Croods (2013), Turbo (2013), and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019).

Reynolds’s biggest commercial success came with the superhero films Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018), in which he played the title character. The former set numerous records at the time of its release for an R-rated comedy and his performance earned him nominations at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. /TISG

