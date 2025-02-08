A Cypriot rhythmic gymnastics judge has been suspended for four years after altering the scores of her fellow countrywoman to help the athlete qualify for the Paris Olympics.

The Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) found that Evangelia Trikomiti changed the scores of Vera Tugolukova at the European Championships to ensure she secured the last European spot for the Paris Olympics. The manipulation was aimed at pushing Tugolukova ahead of her competitors, including Poland’s Liliana Lewińska.

This case highlights the importance of integrity in sports officiating, especially during Olympic qualification events. Following this incident, the FIG took disciplinary action and banned the judge from all gymnastics-related activities except coaching for four years.

The FIG’s gymnastics ethics foundation said: “Trikomiti is declared ineligible for a period of four years of all gymnastics-related activities, excluding coaching activities, starting on the date of notification of this decision… European Gymnastics is held responsible for the offence committed by Trikomiti.”

The FIG directed European Gymnastics to reimburse €8,000 (£6,670) for the investigation costs related to the case.

Evangelia Trikomiti, who served as the president of the superior jury at the European Championships held in Budapest in May 2024, was found to have “unduly interfered” with the judges’ decision to benefit the Cypriot athlete.

Trikomiti: “The disciplinary proceedings against her were flawed”

A spokesperson for Evangelia Trikomiti said that the disciplinary proceedings against the judge were flawed from the beginning. They argued that the investigation was partial and incomplete, only relying on fabricated evidence to support the claims.

“Mrs Trikomiti has been a judge for many years without any complaint, let alone sanction… She has worked hard to ensure that all competitions are judged fairly, independently and without bias and she fully intends to continue this work when her appeal is concluded,” the representative remarked.

European Gymnastics stated that it would consult legal experts before deciding whether to appeal the decision. Moreover, the Cyprus Gymnastics Federation stated that it would thoroughly review the ruling regarding the suspension before taking any further action.

What happened to athlete Vera Tugolukova?

The FIG explained that it could not prevent 16-year-old athlete Tugolukova from competing, for the issue was not related to a “field of play” decision.

Russian-born Vera Tugolukova, who started competing for Cyprus in late 2022, finished 16th in the individual all-round competition at the Paris 2024 Olympic qualifiers.