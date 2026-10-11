Revolut: 300 SG jobs to be offered as the London-headquartered company commits S$350M to Singapore expansion

Nick Karean | October 11, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Revolut Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Revolut plans to invest nearly S$350 million in Singapore over five years, covering product development, business growth, and workforce expansion.

The fintech firm aims to increase its Singapore headcount from nearly 170 to more than 300 within three years.

Its new 8,880 sq ft office at Collyer Quay Centre is scheduled to open in early 2027. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Revolut plans to invest nearly S$350 million in Singapore over five years and grow its local workforce beyond 300 employees. The London-headquartered financial technology company announced the expansion on Oct 8 alongside plans for its first permanent Singapore office. The new office will occupy 8,880 sq ft on the ninth floor of Collyer Quay Centre. It is expected to open in early 2027, replacing the company’s current arrangement at WeWork’s Funan location.

In an interview with The Business Times, Revolut Singapore and South-east Asia chief executive Raymond Ng said the office would signal the company’s long-term commitment to Singapore. He also described the city as a base for its wider Asian expansion, Vulcan Post reported (Oct 8). More than 300 employees planned within three years Revolut entered Singapore in 2019 and now employs nearly 170 people locally. It plans to more than double that headcount over the next three years, with new roles in engineering, product development, data and artificial intelligence. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The company nearly doubled its local workforce in 2025. It also intends to maintain its current workforce mix, with 70% Singaporeans and other local staff and 30% foreign employees. Pee Beng Kong, executive vice-president of the Singapore Economic Development Board, said the expansion could strengthen the local fintech sector and give Singapore talent more chances to build skills and experience.

The planned investment will cover workforce growth, product innovation and business development. It also comes as financial technology firms compete for customers in Singapore’s digital banking and payment markets. Revolut wants to become an everyday money app Revolut began with services popular among travellers, including multi-currency payments. It now wants customers to use its platform for daily financial needs, putting it in competition with digital banks, payment apps and other financial service providers. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Ng said Revolut differentiates itself through subscription plans that combine financial tools with lifestyle benefits. In August 2026, the company launched its Ultra subscription tier, which it says offers S$10,000 in annualised lifestyle value through partner benefits.

The company’s local activity also points to demand beyond overseas spending. Domestic transaction volumes grew by more than 30% in 2025, while peer-to-peer payment volumes rose by almost 40%. Virtual card usage and the number of wealth and trading customers each increased by more than 55%.

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