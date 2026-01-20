// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, January 20, 2026
29.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Residents in many cities report burning smell, people suspect that haze has returned

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Is the haze already back? Recently, many citizens have been smelling a burning odour in several areas in the country, including Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh, Yishun, Kranji, Tanjong Pagar, Holland Village, East Coast, and West Coast. This led many people to speculate whether the haze had returned.

As reported by 8world, members of the public have shared their experiences after detecting a haze-like odour. A citizen shared that the odour became ‘worse at night.’ Despite all of the allegations made by the members of the public who are encountering this burnt-like smell, recent data from the National Environment Agency said that the index peaked at 58 points. It noted that anything between the scores of 51 and 100 is considered normal/moderate.

Furthermore, the index in the west and north was 49 and 45, respectively, in the past day, which was also considered a good level. To know more about the real-time air quality updates from NEA, you may check here

See also  Strong winds break apart roof at Gul Avenue

Moreover, reports showed that sporadic hotspots appeared recently in Cambodia and Myanmar, and isolated hotspots also appeared in other parts of the subregion. A small amount of smoke was also observed in northwestern Sumatra, and moderate smoke was seen in Thailand. 

According to further observations, parts of Southeast Asia will remain dry, and isolated hotspots and haze are expected in some areas as well. 

Singaporeans are encouraged to be prepared and take note of the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) to readily plan their activities during haze periods.

According to an infographic provided by the NEA, here is the haze chart with appropriate colours to signify whether the air is good for everyone or not. 

  • Green (0-50 PSI): Air is good, and going outside is not to worry about.  
  • Yellow (51-100 PSI): Okay for some, but children and older people should take it easy outside. 
  • Orange (101-200 PSI): This is not healthy, and everyone is encouraged to stay inside more.
  • Red (201-300 PSI): This is very bad air. People need to stay in and not go out.
  • Purple (over 300 PSI): Worst air. Everyone is encouraged to stay inside with doors shut.​
See also  NEA: Persistent Sumatran forest fires may cause increasingly "unhealthy" air in Singapore

For safety, stay at home when the index shows an orange warning or worse. Also use fan or air conditioning to recycle air, and wear tight N95 masks if one needs to go out. 

Constantly check haze.gov.sg for air quality updates. 

Popular Categories

