Residents help extinguish kitchen fire at Yishun HDB block; 4 suffer minor injuries

Aiah Bathan | October 22, 2026 1 m read

Photo: 8world News

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A kitchen fire broke out in a unit on the 11th floor of an HDB block in Yishun at around 9:25 p.m. on Oct 21, leaving four people with minor injuries. According to reports from 8world, the fire involved items in the kitchen. Members of the public used fire hoses to extinguish it before the authorities arrived.

The four injured people were assessed by the authorities but declined medical assistance. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Residents are advised not to leave food unattended while cooking and to keep stoves, range hoods and ovens clean to prevent grease buildup. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

They should also avoid overloading electrical outlets or leaving electrical devices unattended overnight. Incense, candles and cigarettes should be fully extinguished before being discarded.

In similar news, there was a fire in a four-room HDB flat on the 13th floor of a block in Tampines Street on Oct 18.

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