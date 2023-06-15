Residents give Jamus Lim calligraphy artwork with the ‘text, 莫忘初心; an admonition to never forget what drove you to do something in the first place’

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) posted a photo of calligraphy artwork made by a talented teen given to him by some core people he works with at his ward.

“The text, 莫忘初心, is essentially an admonition to never forget what drove you to do something in the first place. Being in the hustle and bustle (and grit and grind) of everyday politics, this is sometimes easy to forget—or, at the least, put on a backburner—but it is often the simple messages like this that we need to rekindle the purpose and passion that led us to take the first step on that journey in public service,” Assoc Prof Lim wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 14).

He added that the artwork by teenage artist Jun Le will be hung at the MP office of Sengkang GRC town council, where it will serve “as a constant but tender reminder.”

Assoc Prof Lim described both the gift and artist this way:

“What made the gift even more meaningful is that it is the work of an autistic teenager, who had struggled to be engaged in many things, before discovering that he could patiently write for hours by copying Buddhist scriptures, and creating his own font style in the process.”

The young man’s creativity may serve as an inspiration for parents everywhere, not just those with special needs, who “may sometimes not see the light at the end of tunnel in their road to raising a child,” he added.

The MP also described himself as having been “pretty hyperactive” in his childhood, adding that he got into trouble at times in school, “including getting publicly caned and thrown out of class, being told to sit quietly in a rubbish bin, and paradoxically liking it,” which gives him empathy for parents.

“But I can also attest to how once one finds an activity, role, or goal that simultaneously holds deep meaning for oneself, one can accomplish things that nobody could have imagined,” he wrote.

Assoc Prof Lim ended his post with words of appreciation for the teen and those who gave him the gift.

“Thank you, not just for the beautiful piece, but also for all the times when you’ve been patient with me and helped me along, and yet I was too tired or absentminded to say so.

Postscript: Those who would like to support Jun Le so that he may scale new heights, may view his calligraphy at https://www.junlefont.com/” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg