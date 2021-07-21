Home News Resident from East Coast GRC writes open letter to Heng Swee Keat,...

Resident from East Coast GRC writes open letter to Heng Swee Keat, urges him to consider expanding the Job Support Scheme

Expanding JSS to include foodservice operators and distributors would also be helpful, he wrote.

Image credits: Heng Swee Keat/Facebook

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In an open letter to Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Heng Swee Keat, a resident of East Coast GRC asked if he would consider other measures to help foodservice operators and distributors.

The open letter, written and posted on on Tuesday (Jul 20) by one Lim Jialiang, came after Singapore once again returned to phase 2 (heightened alert) in light of an increasing number of Covid-19 community cases.

As part of the phase two (heightened alert) measures, dining in will not be allowed, maximum group sizes for social gatherings will be reduced from five to two, the number of distinct visitors per household per day will also be capped at two, from the current five.

In his letter, Mr Lim wrote: “I set up a small craft beer distribution business back in 2020. I specialise in B2B trade, and my are my lifeblood. Packaged canned beer sales only form about 30% of my sales, and I have kept direct trade to consumers at a minimum”.

- Advertisement -

He added that when dining-in was restricted mid-May, he had to resort to “borrowing money in June just to ensure that I had enough cash flow and to give my customers a break”.

In light of the current measures, Mr Lim explained that May and June are some of the busiest periods for the Food & Beverage industry in Singapore, and added that he stocked appropriately.

“The closures have meant that I am also racking much higher fees in refrigerated storage as my kegs are left to languish in my cold room. With these renewed restrictions, it seems to be the case again”, Mr Lim wrote.

At the end of his letter to DPM Heng, Mr Lim urged the former to consider implementing measures that can help smaller suppliers like himself, who end up paying high amounts of storage fees that “that don’t necessarily fit the definition of rent but function as such”.

- Advertisement -

Mr Lim also added that “Expanding JSS to include foodservice operators and distributors would also be helpful”.

According to iras.gov.sg, the JSS provides wage to employers to help them retain their local employees (Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents) during this period of economic uncertainty.

JSS payouts are intended to offset local employees’ wages and help protect their jobs.

- Advertisement -

TISG has reached out to Mr Lim for comment and clarification.

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Look beyond the cluster bluster and keep Singapore night scene alive, KTVs included

Could the KTV cluster have been prevented? I am not sure but it has definitely exposed possible weak links in our immigration and enforcement agencies during this Covid-19 pandemic period. They could have done better. The problem is not so straightforward....
View Post
Featured News

Family KTV owners petition to separate themselves from nightlife operators

Singapore – "We are not the same. We do not have hostess(es)," said a group of family karaoke businesses in their petition to be unclassified as nightlife operators and allow them to operate with safe management measures. A petition through change.org was...
View Post
Featured News

Video of shirtless man collapsing after two taser shots by police goes viral

Singapore – A video of a man getting shot twice by police with a taser gun, an electroshock weapon, before falling over is circulating online. One Patrick Tan took to Facebook on Friday (Jul 16) to share videos of the incident, with...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent