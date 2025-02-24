SINGAPORE: A resident took to an online complaint forum on Saturday (Feb 22) to share his disgust over the state of a carpark located in Hougang Central. The anonymous post included photos of the poorly maintained area, from worn-out gutter pipes to soiled walls and doors.

“I am appalled by the deplorable condition of the staircase leading to the multi-storey car park at Blk 805 Hougang Central, situated beside the 805 coffee shop. This is the worst I’ve encountered,” the post read. “The staircase is in a disgusting state, with a filthy door and surrounding areas, a strong, pungent urine smell, and a clogged drain, which creates a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. The attached pictures speak for themselves, highlighting the urgent need for thorough cleaning and maintenance to ensure a clean and healthy environment.”

Many responded to the post, referencing the Town Council. While some attributed the responsibility to the Town Council’s hands, a few argued that tasks like repainting fall under HDB duties. “Town councils aren’t doing their job properly,” said one. “My estate is a new one, but it’s in a STATE! Cleaners sweep once a week and wash once a month. There are cracks everywhere. And HDB is promising those getting flats that they only have to wait less than three years. Don’t be too happy. Fast and lots of defects. I waited for mine for four years and it’s bad. Spoke to my MP. He said they paint only every five years. How about sprucing up and repairs?”

Another wrote, “From what I know, the Town Council has no authority or rights to do painting works and it’s only five years after that HDB will consider doing painting. Only HDB has the right to submit tenders for painting contractors to do these jobs. Believe [that] decisions on painting contracts come from HDB, not Town Council. Town Councils are also contractors from HDB on a contract basis.”

According to the HDB, Town Councils are formed under the Town Councils Act, and the autonomous legal entities “control, manage, maintain, and improve the common property of HDB residential flats and commercial property within the Town. Common property includes corridors, void decks, lifts, water tanks, public lighting, and open spaces.”

HDB Branches, on the other hand, “provide comprehensive housing administration and estate management service.”

