Reports show that adults are switching to traditional old phones to avoid technology fatigue

SINGAPORE: Recent foreign reports show that many adults are switching back to traditional phones such as Nokia to escape the overwhelming world of social media. However, given the demand for these old phones, local mobile phone retailers admitted that these types of models can be hard to find, given the technological advancements of smartphones throughout the years.

One of the phone models that the reports had stated was the Nokia 3310, which is well known for its simplicity—it mainly has a keyboard for answering calls and texting, and that’s it. Moreover, the report expressed that these kinds of phones are especially popular among young professionals and parents who want to pursue a balanced life and not be under the influence of addictive mobile apps that may lead to technology fatigue.

Due to the rise of these ‘senior phones,’ it won’t be too long before Singaporeans might also get on with this trend. However, finding a Nokia 3310 in the country might be a challenge, now that there is no market for this type of phone in Singapore in today’s time.

Some of the phone merchants admitted that their store has never received any Nokia phones, and they have never encountered customers who want to buy Nokia phones. A few did receive Nokia phones a few years ago, but sales were very low. The trend has also changed because the elderly now tend to use smartphones, and they are influenced to use WhatsApp.

“We used to buy in goods, but now we don’t stock up on them. Smartphones allow people to watch YouTube, which solves their daily entertainment needs,” a merchant stated.

Furthermore, these senior phones cost between S$70 and S$88, and they only have a few functions, which is why many people tend to buy the cheapest smartphone in the store that costs only S$129, with a monthly telecommunications fee of S$5.

How to avoid social media fatigue?

Given the emergence of smartphones and social media being part of daily life, here are some ways to manage social media fatigue. Setting daily time limits on using one’s phone can be a great start. It is also encouraged to take breaks by disconnecting for certain hours or days to enjoy offline activities.

People can also unfollow accounts that cause stress and follow those that inspire positivity, and everyone should check in with their emotions before scrolling.

It is also helpful to spend quality time with friends and family offline and engage in hobbies unrelated to smartphones. Learning about social media’s impact on mental health is also a great way to make informed choices and maintain balance when using it.