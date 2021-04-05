Entertainment Celebrity Reese Witherspoon and son look alike in a sunset selfie

Reese Witherspoon and son look alike in a sunset selfie

Kamala Harris' niece calls them 'twins'

Reese Witherspoon with her son Deacon Phillippe. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Reese Witherspoon, 45, was at a loss for words to describe how much she loves her lookalike son Deacon, 17. “Not enough words to say how much I love this guy,” she captioned a selfie showing mother and son enjoying a beautiful sunset together. “The way he looks at the world inspires me everyday @deaconphillippe,” she added in the caption of the selfie she shared on Instagram on Saturday (Apr 3).

Mother and son resembling each other. Picture: Instagram

In the snap, the mother and son snuggled close as the beautiful orange, pink and yellow sky was illuminated behind them. “I love you mom!!” Deacon sweetly replied in the comments. The mother of three wore her blonde hair straight and down as she slightly tilted her head. She went sans makeup for the family time. Deacon and Witherspoon wore white shirts and Witherspoon accessorised with a dainty pair of small gold hoop earrings and a chain,  reported Hollywood Life.

Some of Witherspoon’s 22 million followers commented how Deacon, her son with her former husband Ryan Phillipe, looked like her. Meena, the niece of Kamala Harris, called the duo “twins” and added two heart emojis. Viola Davis added “Cutie PIE!!” while Jameela Jamil said that the two had the “exact same face!!!!”Former View co-host and Fuller House actress Candace Nelson gushed, “He’s a dream!”

Witherspoon often updates about her children including daughter Ava Phillipe, 21, and son Tennessee, 8, on Instagram. She had big news about Deacon over the summer. Deacon is pursuing a career in music and he released his first single Long Run back in July.

“Song of the Weekend!” the Legally Blonde actress declared. “I think they call this a Bop or is it a Banger? A Bangin’ Bop? Help me out @deaconphillippe… Check out #LovefortheSummer,” she added, later posting a video of herself jamming out to the tune.

Ava, who also resembles her mother, has been pursuing projects of her own. The UC Berkeley student recently fronted her first-ever hair campaign for foam hair dye brand Hally. Ava sported her very own lilac shade — called “Ava-lanche” — in the ski-themed campaign that took us back to the early 90s. “Love this look,” Reese commented on one of Ava’s campaign photos, shared on March 1./TISGFollow us on Social Media

