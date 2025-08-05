Redditor asks: Which one of the 4 grand slams is your all-time favourite?

Tennis enthusiasts are anticipating the competitive tennis competitions every single year, especially the four most prestigious tournaments, commonly known as the Grand Slams. These tournaments, namely the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open, are the peak of professional tennis, and they offer athletes the most ranking points, a huge amount of prize money, and lots of media attention.

Each Grand Slam event is unique on its own, some being played on hard, clay, and grass courts, and these tournaments challenge athletes to prove their versatility and endurance.

With this, a Redditor curiously asked tennis fans a question: “Which one of the 4 Grand Slams is your all-time favourite?” This question started a discussion and gained interesting responses from other people’s thoughts and experiences.

There has been a mix of responses from other Redditors. Some commented that their favourite is the Australian Open. One remarked: “Australian Open is the biggest for me, was the first tournament I really followed all the way through, hard court is the best surface to watch in my opinion, and I think the atmosphere is great. Also, it seems to me more for the common man than Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which are so posh, idk.”

Another one responded: “Australian Open – brings some real good matches and keeps up with allowing people to watch, follow, and enjoy tennis. Plus, the crowds are a healthy balance of RG and US Open with the right amount of rowdiness and respect.”

One more shared that the Australian Open is a favourite because it ‘feels like home’: “I’ve been to all 4, and Australia is my favourite, no contest. It’s probably bc I’m Southern Californian and Melbourne feels like home, so I’m biased.”

More so, there were Redditors who stated that it is Wimbledon for them. One declared: “Wimbledon is the OG, nothing can compare to the iconic history and traditions at Wimbledon… Also purely on the tennis level, being on grass is very entertaining and always surprising, we have year after year seen amazing matchups and crazy games.” However, this gained a response from another Redditor that players are ‘slipping and falling’ on grass courts “I feel bad for them. It must definitely be the troublesome surface to play on, in my opinion,” the response concluded.

There were some who rooted for the US Open and the Roland Garros as well. A Redditor stated that he/she loved the atmosphere at the US Open, and that he/she has fond memories of watching the event growing up. Another commented: “I think I’m the only one always saying US Open. The giant stadiums, general vibe, and the (recent) unpredictability makes me love it.”

As for the Roland Garros, a response declared that he/she likes the tournament because he/she is Spanish. Furthermore, another stated: “The singing and the whole vibe of the crowd is why Roland Garros is my favourite to attend (plus you’re in Paris when the day is done). I’ve been to all 4 and never would have guessed that RG would be the most fun.”