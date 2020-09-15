Recent graduates residing in Kembangan-Chai Chee to get S$300 one-time financial support

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Fresh graduates who live in Kembangan-Chai Chee will be given financial support to help cope with Covid-19 difficulties.

Speaker of Parliament and MP for Marine Parade GRC for Kembangan-Chai Chee Tan Chuan-Jin took to Facebook on Friday (Sept 12) to share the news that recent graduates who reside in the area are eligible to receive one-time financial support of S$300.

The scheme, called the Kembangan-Chai Chee Cares Fund, is extended to fresh graduates who are actively seeking to secure a full-time job but are faced with difficulties due to Covid-19.

Singaporeans or Permanent Residents aged 19 to 25 years old who graduated in the year 2020 from a recognised institute of Higher Learning such as ITE, Polytechnic or University are welcome to apply. Other requirements include being a resident of Kembangan-Chai Chee and not a current beneficiary of ComCare assistance or TRF (Temporary Relief Fund). Having a family member who was retrenched or suffered a substantial loss of personal income (at least 30 per cent) due to Covid-19 is another eligibility requirement stated.

The Kembangan-Chai Chee Cares Fund will be given to 300 eligible recipients. According to Mr Tan’s post, the deadline for application was extended to Sept 30, 2020. Application forms could be submitted to either the Kampong Kembangan CC or Kampong Ubi CC from Mondays to Fridays, from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Interested applicants can get more details here.

In response to his post, employer and Facebook user Collin Ang highlighted that there was a gap separating job vacancies, which he and other contacts were more than willing to give to fresh graduates, and the recent graduates looking for one. “Instead of just giving handouts, shouldn’t the government do more to publicise, extend and enhance the scheme (SGUnited Jobs)?” asked the concerned citizen. Mr Tan agreed that jobs would be the best way rather than handouts.

However, Mr Ang continued by explaining it was difficult to “comprehend the contradiction” wherein government agencies tell employers like them that all applicants had been placed. Therefore their company aren’t assigned any of the applicants. Yet there are still financial and support schemes being extended for those who can’t find jobs.

Even Workforce Singapore (WSG) replied to explain the process and situation causing the discrepancy.

Read their conversation below:

