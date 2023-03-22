Rebecca Lim shares Third Rail’s nominations at the New York Festival TV and Film Awards

SINGAPORE: Rebecca Lim has been nominated for Best Performance by an actress at the New York Festivals TV and Film Awards for her role in the Singaporean drama series, Third Rail. She shared this amazing news through an Instagram post, alongside the other nominations for the show.

“Sharing happy news with you… <Third Rail> has garnered 10 nominations at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards! I share my Best Actress nomination with the entire production crew!” Rebecca stated in her post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Lim 林慧玲 (@limrebecca)

Third Rail has also been nominated for Best Crime Drama, Best Streaming Crime Drama, Best Streaming Drama, Best Production Design/Art Direction, and Best Writing.

Similar to Rebecca, other notable artists in the drama series were nominated in different classifications as well such as Yeo Lay Har for Best Direction, Benjamin Heng and Brian Ng for Best Performance by an actor, and Amanda Ang for Best Performance by an actress.

“So super thankful for this amazing and humbling encouragement,” added Rebecca to end her Instagram post.

The award-winning entries for this event will be announced during the New York Festivals 2023 Storytellers Gala virtual event on April 18, 6PM EST.

People have expressed their congratulations by commenting on the said post.

Heiress Kim Lim commented: “Proud of you”, which gained a reply from Rebecca stating “Love you b”.

An IG user commented: “Congratulations! Cheering for the entire Third Rail team!”

Another IG user remarked: “Totally deserved it! Hope you’ll go on to win it!”

One more IG user mentioned: “Wooohoo congrats to all the nominees ;)”

All episodes of Third Rail are available on meWATCH. Watch the first episode here.

