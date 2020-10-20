Realizing that “Education is broken!!!!” Nas Daily starts Nas Academy

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Vlogger Nuseir Yassin says he is creating a new endeavour called Nas Academy!. He launched the idea with his signature enthusiastic style in a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct 18) saying, “Education is broken!!!!”

Mr Yassin, who is more commonly known as Nas, first apologized for “disappearing” for some weeks, as he has been busy with the new endeavour. Nas Academy is also known as People’s Academy because the word “nas” means people in Arabic.

He adds, “I made so many videos about education that it got me thinking: Holy cow…Education is broken!!!!”

I’m sorry.I have "disappeared" for a month or two because I was hiding here…building something new called Nas Academy!… Posted by Nas Daily on Sunday, October 18, 2020

And because the world is still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, he says that now is “the perfect time to do something about it,” since the classes are “100% online, live, and fun.”

So now, he and his “incredible team” of thirty “dedicated Creators and Engineers” are creating “a different kind of online school.”

Nas Academy, whose tagline is “100% Live Classes with Real People” has teachers who are “amazing social media creators” and “students are from every country in the world.”

Moreover, wrote Nas, “the skills we teach help you raise your voice, grow in your career, and do what you really love.”

Nas believes that this is the direction education is taking “and less like a traditional 4-year degree.” He states Nas Daily will share educational videos on social media.

More about Nas Academy can be found on its website, which says it’s average rating is 9.7. It has over 700 graduates all over the world, with its students achieving an impressive 95 per cent completion rate.

Some of the courses include Intro to “Storytelling,” which costs $49 (discounted from $79). This one-session class is composed of four hours of lessons. There are five assigned instructors for the 100 people in the class. Students learn Scripting and Editing, and get to Observe Creators and receive a Certificate of Participation.

One level up is a course called “Create Your 1st Video”, which costs $299, which is four sessions in all, for a total of ten hours of classes.

There are two assigned instructors for the thirty students in the class, who are also given support via WhatsApp thus becoming like an Exclusive FB Alumni Group.

Students learn Scripting, Editing, and Shooting, and are able to make one video by the time the class ends and receive a Certificate of Achievement.

Or students could “Go All In, and learn Scripting, Shooting, Editing, Publishing, Pro Scripting, Pro Shooting, and Pro Editing.

This course, which costs $499, consists of 8 sessions, for a total of 20 hours class time. Each student makes 3 videos for the whole course and receives a Certificate of Achievement. —/TISG

