Raymond Lam spent a whopping S$200K on a night out at Li Chen’s new nightclub

Sanya — Hong Kong star Raymond Lam spent 1mil yuan (SGD200K) on drinks alone when he visited Chinese actor Li Chen’s new nightclub in Sanya recently, reports 8days.sg on January 18.

The night was also one of the rare times that Lam was spotted in public with his wife Carina Zhang.

Li Chen, 42 opened the nightspot on December 27 and according to reports, is the biggest club in the Chinese city targeting the rich.

Usually, a customer spends an average of RMB8K (SGD1.6K) a night at the club where business at the conveniently located club booming.

Lam, 41 hails from a rich background and while he does not always show it, his behaviour at times can veer into Crazy Rich Asians territory. This was evident during Lam’s visited Li Chen’s new nightclub.

Lam and Li Chen met on the set of 2013 movie Saving General Yang.

The former visited the club with his wife, Zhang.

Lam and Zhang announced that they became parents last September, and it is possible that it was a rare night-off baby duties for the couple.

The Hong Kong actor appeared to be in good spirits and had two tables of guests. Lam spent the night partying up and reportedly treated everyone with expensive alcohol.

The low-profile couple is good at avoiding the paparazzi and the equally intrusive netizens.

Nevertheless, Lam caught a clubber sneakily taking a photo of him and Zhang while she was hugging him from the back.

However, instead of kicking-up a fuss like what some other stars do, Lam smiled for the camera and even cheekily pointed at the voyeur.

He was clearly in good spirits.

“We will give all of you a bottle of champagne,” announced a very generous Li Chen.

Li Chen was also in a good mood, and the star treated all guests at his club to a bottle of champagne. It’s believed that he gave away over 200 bottles of bubbly, each worth SGD1.1K, which adds up to at least SGD220K.