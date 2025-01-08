SINGAPORE: Cushman & Wakefield has announced the sale of a highly sought-after Good Class Bungalow (GCB) plot located in Dalvey Estate, part of the Nassim Road enclave.

The freehold property, offered via an expression of interest (EOI), is priced at $60 million, translating to approximately $2,742 per square foot (psf) based on its land area.

Strategically situated near the Orchard Road shopping belt and major institutions such as Gleneagles Hospital, the site boasts convenient access to some of Singapore’s top schools.

These include Singapore Chinese Girls’ School, Anglo-Chinese School (Primary), Nanyang Primary School, St. Joseph’s Institution, and Hwa Chong Institution, making it an attractive option for families seeking elite education for their children.

“Perched on elevated grounds, this plot is prime for redevelopment. It is perfect for buyers who want to build their ideal multi-generational home from scratch or developers who could redevelop the plot into a luxurious, state-of-the-art GCB for discerning individuals,” said Shaun Poh, executive director of Capital Markets at Cushman & Wakefield.

The sale offers an opportunity for wealthy buyers to customize their dream home in one of Singapore’s most exclusive residential areas. GCBs remain highly coveted for their privacy, exclusivity, and investment value.

The EOI exercise will close on 11 Feb at 3 pm. Interested parties are encouraged to submit their bids promptly to secure a chance at owning this prime piece of real estate.

