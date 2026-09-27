First okapi calf in Southeast Asia born at Singapore’s Rainforest Wild Adventure

Rare Animal Sightings | 3 m read

Rare animal sighting: First okapi calf in Southeast Asia born at Singapore’s Rainforest Wild Adventure

Nick Karean | September 27, 2026

Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary Singapore’s Rainforest Wild Adventure welcomed Southeast Asia’s first okapi calf, born on July 27 to first-time parents Kisala and Xandor.

The male calf grew from about 20kg at his first weigh-in to 48kg nearly two months after birth.

Visitors can see the calf with Kisala at Hidden Forest, while a live baby monitor shows the calf in his secluded den. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Rainforest Wild Adventure has welcomed a rare new arrival: Southeast Asia’s first okapi calf. The male calf was born on the morning of July 27 to first-time parents Kisala, seven, and Xandor, four. Mandai Wildlife Group announced the birth on Sept 24.

Photo: Mandai Wildlife Reserve The okapi calf spends most of its time in the calving box The calf weighed about 20kg at his first weigh-in. Nearly two months later, he had more than doubled that weight to 48kg. Okapis are native to the northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The species is classified as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (Sept 25). Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Okapi calf kept hidden from public attention Okapis may look like a strange mix of animals, with zebra-like legs and a body similar to that of giraffes. They also have long, flexible tongues and bony structures called ossicones.

Young okapis are naturally secretive. Wild calves spend their first months staying hidden and still, helping them avoid predators. Rainforest Wild Adventure recreated that quiet setting with a secluded calving box. It gives the calf space to rest and feed without disturbance. Kisala’s care team began monitoring her closely after noticing earlier changes in her appetite and body condition. An ultrasound in July confirmed her pregnancy. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Visitors can watch the calf grow at his own pace The calf and Kisala have recently gained access to their outdoor habitat at Hidden Forest. Visitors may still have to wait for a glimpse, as the young okapi is being gradually allowed to explore.

Mandai Wildlife Group curator Cecilia Tang said Kisala has been caring well for her calf, who is gaining an average of nearly 1kg daily

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