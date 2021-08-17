Home News Featured News Rapper Subhas Nair says Mediacorp is “racist as f**k”, claims executive producer...

Rapper Subhas Nair says Mediacorp is “racist as f**k”, claims executive producer uses ethnic slur

"Besides, all they ever wanted was to fulfill their KPIs. CNA/Mediacorp does not give a single f**k about migrant workers but they will control the narrative and masquerade their poverty porn as journalism," Mr Nair wrote.

Obbana Rajah

Singapore — In a series of , Rapper Subhas Nair hurled allegations at Mediacorp and an Executive there for using an ethnic slur, censoring and eventually erasing his work a week before they were due to go live.

In a Tweet on Sunday (Aug 15), he wrote: “Mediacorp is racist as f**k. Once, they were going through lyrics for UTOPIA, and I used the word “millies” on the track.

The line was ‘Masek spend our millies money come they missionary’. One of their department heads asked me what the meaning of the word was…”

He added that when he explained the word was an abbreviation of ‘millions’, an Executive Producer, one Mark Pestana, replied: “Orh so that’s like n**** talk la”.

Mr Nair added that he wanted to respond but “they were already trying their best to censor our work and it was too risky in that moment to call him out”.

“Besides, all they ever wanted was to fulfill their KPIs. /Mediacorp does not give a single f**k about migrant but they will control the narrative and masquerade their poverty porn as journalism,” Mr Nair wrote.

He also shared screenshots of his conversation with his lawyers after his song UTOPIA – made in collaboration with a band of migrant workers – where he assumed that he shared equal intellectual property rights with CNA.

However, he wrote: “The song had been live on all streaming platforms for nearly a month before the video and the ensuing political theatrics, after which CNA removed allmentions of my part from ‘ROAR’ and subsequently removed the UTOPIA track from all streaming services”.

He also added that he re-recorded and released the track UTOPIA. /TISG

TISG has reached out to both Mr Nair and to Mediacorp for comment and clarification.

