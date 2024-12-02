SINGAPORE: The installation of the rail systems for the long-awaited Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) is set to commence by the end of this year.

This phase of the project will involve the laying of tracks as well as the installation of key systems such as signalling, communications, integrated supervisory control, and traction power supply systems.

These works are part of the ongoing efforts to complete the cross-border transit link between Singapore and Malaysia, as confirmed by a joint statement from Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA), Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), and RTS Operations (RTSO).

Since the connection ceremony held on Jan 11 this year at the centre of the RTS’s cross-sea bridge, Singapore and Malaysia have made significant strides in the construction of the civil infrastructure for the project.

This includes the development of stations, tunnels, viaducts, and depots, all key components of the transit system.

On the Singapore side, over 80% of civil works have been completed. Most notably, the sea and land viaducts are nearing completion. The remaining tasks include finalizing roadworks, installing electrical and maintenance systems, and constructing crucial customs facilities.

The RTS will also be integrated with Woodlands North MRT Station, which is part of the existing Thomson-East Coast MRT Line.

This integration will begin in the coming year and is expected to streamline passenger transfers between the new system and the existing rail network.

Meanwhile, infrastructure development in Malaysia is progressing well, with approximately 93% of the work completed.

RTS Operations (RTSO), the system’s operator, began track laying work on Sept 30 and is scheduled to take over the remaining infrastructure tasks by the end of this year.

To mark a significant milestone in the project’s development, a symbolic structure was erected at the junction of the sea viaduct. This landmark features a handshake design, representing the strong partnership between Singapore and Malaysia in realizing the RTS.