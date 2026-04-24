Race, Religion & Royalty laws in focus after 64-year-old jailed in Malaysia

MALAYSIA: A 64-year-old is probably finding himself alone after a four-month jail sentence by the Sessions Court in Malaysia after he admitted uploading offensive content online.

His content on Facebook went against the royal institution and was uploaded in August last year. It fell under the sensitive issues of race, religion, and royalty (3R).

This is a new ruling in Malaysia pushed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) and its partners in the Madani regime, headed by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The 3R offences are charged under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Many were surprised that the Malaysian government would push for such punishments under the 3R label, something that did not exist in the past, particularly during the time when Anwar and his allies were in the opposition.

Nevertheless, this is the new norm and Mat Derus Ali, the 64-year-old, is not alone in this dilemma. Another man is also facing the courts on the same grounds.

Mat Derus entered his guilty plea before Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman after the charge was read out.

He was accused of knowingly initiating a communication of an offensive nature with the intent to hurt others via his Facebook account at 2:15 a.m. on August 20, 2024.

News reports say the post was later detected at the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Tower in Cyberjaya.

The prosecution said the content from Mat Drus amounted to a clear insult to the royal institution and contained elements of racial and religious provocation that could incite hostility.

The judge warned that issues involving 3R are highly sensitive and must not be trivialised.

On the other hand, retired soldier Marzuki Ismail, 52, however, pleaded not guilty to posting an offensive Facebook comment in December last year and is out on bail of RM7,000 with one surety and fixed June 9 for case mention.

He, too, is accused of making and initiating an offensive communication via his account at about 2:30 p.m. on December 22, 2025, with the post later detected at the MCMC Tower in Cyberjaya.

Nevertheless, the opinions are divided on Facebook and other social media platforms.

For example, on Facebook, a comment read:

“Cheating Money reports are classified as No Further Action NFA. Closed account cheque report NO Action.”

This is probably in relation to cases involving people in positions of power, either in institutions or companies.

Meanwhile, another user defended the jailing of the elderly man, saying, “Never underestimate threats to the security and Prosperity of our nation by Kepala Angin types. The Court has acted correctly to ensure the smooth running of our nation. The Rukun Negara needs to be the Foundation for a successful Administration and for the rakyat to function.”

People are also joking on TikTok. “Why did some not push the Tin Milo to help the uncle? Pity the uncle,” noted one.

Tin Milo is a term used for the Islamic party PAS, which is yet another local joke on how the party would use Milo tins to collect funds for their members who have to pay hefty fines.