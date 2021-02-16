Entertainment Celebrity Priyanka Chopra gets hundreds of roses from Nick Jonas, he says they...

Priyanka Chopra gets hundreds of roses from Nick Jonas, he says they are ‘just a few’: ‘I love you to the moon and back’

Nick Jonas showers wife Priyanka Chopra with roses even from afar for Valentine's Day.

priyanka-chopra-gets-hundreds-of-roses-from-nick-jonas,-he-says-they-are-‘just-a-few’:-‘i-love-you-to-the-moon-and-back’

Author

Hindustan Times

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
- Advertisement -

India — Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a very ‘rosy’ Valentine’s Day, even though she is thousands of miles away from husband Nick Jonas. She shared a picture of herself on Sunday as she sat on her couch, surrounded by a red sea of hundreds of roses.

The photo showed Priyanka in a white dress, looking at the rose with awe. She captioned her post, “Wish you were here @nickjonas just a couple of roses.” Replying to her Nick wrote, “Just a few.” While Nick is currently in the US, Priyanka is shooting for her project Citadel in London.

Earlier on Sunday, Priyanka had also shared an unseen picture of herself and Nick from a photoshoot. “My forever Valentine. I love you,” she wrote. The photo showed her and Nick in a beautiful setting with green hills behind them. She was seen in a grey, floral dress and Nick was seen in a mustard yellow shirt and black pants.

Nick, too, shared a throwback picture from their horse-riding session and wrote a sweet caption for her. “Where ever you go, I’ll go, cause we’re in it together. For better or worse, hold on, cause it only gets better. Happy Valentine’s Day @priyankachopra thank you for filling every day with happiness and peace. I love you to the moon and back,” he wrote. Priyanka replied to him, writing, “My forever guy. I miss u so much.”

- Advertisement -

Priyanka recently launched her memoir, titled Unfinished. In the book, Priyanka has talked about all from her childhood in India, attending school in the US, joining Bollywood, moving to Hollywood and her marriage to Nick.

During an appearance on The Jess Cagle Show to promote her book, Priyanka was asked by the host about Nick. Jess asked her why she thought Nick would be the right father to her children someday. “I don’t know if I was looking for the father of my children when I met Nick. I just met a guy that really surprised me. Nick is very self-assured as a man and that’s not a very common trait with men. He knows what he wants. He has integrity. He is my greatest cheerleader. He enjoys it so much when I succeed. My father was like that to me,” she said.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Police hunt for 2 men who fled Toa Payoh accident; woman arrested for drug offences

Singapore – The police are searching for two men who fled the scene of an accident after injuring a pedestrian on Friday night (Feb 12). On Saturday morning (Feb 13), Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV posted a video of the...
View Post
Featured News

Video of Zouk otters getting frisky on Valentine’s Day goes viral

Singapore – A video of two otters getting frisky on Feb 14, Valentine's Day, has warmed the hearts of the online community. Facebook page Ottercity celebrated the special day by uploading a video of two otters nuzzling, squeaking, embracing, and grooming one...
View Post
Featured News

Woman in ICU after trying to save boyfriend in fatal Tanjong Pagar crash ‘did what she did for love’

Singapore – A woman who tried saving her boyfriend and friends trapped in a burning car that crashed in Tanjong Pagar on Saturday morning (Feb 13) suffered severe burns and is currently in hospital in the intensive care unit. A car crash...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent