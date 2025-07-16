Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15), Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh wrote about a new cost-of-living support programme launched recently at Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), which his party has represented in Parliament since 2011.

The Community Grocery Truck began operations at Eunos, Mr Singh’s ward, on Saturday (Jul 12), with residents signing up for a S$10 package of items. Mr Singh wrote that the initiative will be held monthly and has been made possible with the help of generous donors.

He explained that the Community Grocery Truck is “prioritised for Eunos residents who are Blue CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme) card holders (one per household). Residents pay S$10 in exchange for a range of day-to-day groceries, including fruit, eggs, rice, biscuits, bread, etc., and more, all of which cost far more than S$10 in total.”

Blue CHAS cardholders are from households with a monthly income of S$1,500 or less per person, or from households with no income that own a home with an annual value of S$21,000 or less.

The initiative is next scheduled for Aug 30 at 10:00 a.m., specifically for residents living at Blocks 122 to 151. Over the next 12 months, the Community Grocery Truck will go to a new precinct.

“Do keep a lookout for details which will be posted at your block noticeboards about two weeks before the truck comes around! If you are a Blue CHAS holder in Eunos, do email Team Eunos at [email protected] to register your interest!” Mr Singh — Singapore’s first officially designated Leader of the Opposition — added in his post.

A poster featured on the Aljunied GRC Facebook account states that recipients will receive up to 18 grocery items and canned goods, all of which are Halal-certified. The poster also asked participants to bring their own reusable bags and trolleys.

The initiative can serve 100 households on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Another ground-up initiative by MP Pritam Singh and his grassroots volunteers in helping residents to address #costofliving concerns received during community events’ engagements,” the post from Aljunied GRC, which showed photos of the WP team and its volunteers working on putting the goods together, noted.

Many Facebook users thanked Mr Singh and the WP for the initiative, saying it would be helpful to the families in the area.

“Great Initiative. No Vouchers needed. #workingforthepeople,” wrote one.

“That’s a great help to low-income households. God bless you and your team, Mr Pritam,” another added.

“Like this Community Grocery Truck. It’s a great idea,” a Facebook user commented. /TISG

Read also: Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong