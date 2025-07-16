// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 16, 2025
32.3 C
Singapore
type here...
FB screengrab/ Aljunied GRC
WP
2 min.Read

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15), Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh wrote about a new cost-of-living support programme launched recently at Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC), which his party has represented in Parliament since 2011.

The Community Grocery Truck began operations at Eunos, Mr Singh’s ward, on Saturday (Jul 12), with residents signing up for a S$10 package of items. Mr Singh wrote that the initiative will be held monthly and has been made possible with the help of generous donors.

FB screengrab/ Aljunied GRC

He explained that the Community Grocery Truck is “prioritised for Eunos residents who are Blue CHAS (Community Health Assist Scheme) card holders (one per household). Residents pay S$10 in exchange for a range of day-to-day groceries, including fruit, eggs, rice, biscuits, bread, etc., and more, all of which cost far more than S$10 in total.”

FB screengrab/ Aljunied GRC

Blue CHAS cardholders are from households with a monthly income of S$1,500 or less per person, or from households with no income that own a home with an annual value of S$21,000 or less.

See also  Non-profit arts group asks whether LO Pritam Singh will raise PJ Thum issue in Parliament

The initiative is next scheduled for Aug 30 at 10:00 a.m., specifically for residents living at Blocks 122 to 151. Over the next 12 months, the Community Grocery Truck will go to a new precinct.

“Do keep a lookout for details which will be posted at your block noticeboards about two weeks before the truck comes around! If you are a Blue CHAS holder in Eunos, do email Team Eunos at [email protected] to register your interest!” Mr Singh — Singapore’s first officially designated Leader of the Opposition — added in his post.

A poster featured on the Aljunied GRC Facebook account states that recipients will receive up to 18 grocery items and canned goods, all of which are Halal-certified. The poster also asked participants to bring their own reusable bags and trolleys.

FB screengrab/ Aljunied GRC

The initiative can serve 100 households on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Another ground-up initiative by MP Pritam Singh and his grassroots volunteers in helping residents to address #costofliving concerns received during community events’ engagements,” the post from Aljunied GRC, which showed photos of the WP team and its volunteers working on putting the goods together, noted.

See also  WP MPs share possible last photo in Parliament before GE; netizens comment, 'Hope next photo will have more!!'

Many Facebook users thanked Mr Singh and the WP for the initiative, saying it would be helpful to the families in the area.

“Great Initiative. No Vouchers needed. #workingforthepeople,” wrote one.

“That’s a great help to low-income households. God bless you and your team, Mr Pritam,” another added.

“Like this Community Grocery Truck. It’s a great idea,” a Facebook user commented. /TISG

Read also: Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Malaysian secretary stole over S$38K from SG company to give tips to TikTok influencers

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian woman was given a four-month jail...

‘Is my skin colour the reason I can’t find a place to rent in Singapore?’

SINGAPORE: The Lion City prides itself on its diversity...

‘Female tenants only’: Why do landlords always prefer women? Male renter asks

SINGAPORE: When a Reddit user recently inquired, "Why do...

Woman trailed to Pilates class by stranger with phone, netizens debate legality

SINGAPORE: In a current viral Reddit post, a young...

Business

July 2025 BTO sales: Around 1,400 flats in Clementi and Bukit Panjang with under 3-year wait and over 1,700 ready-to-move-in SBF units to go...

SINGAPORE: Around 1,400 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats in Clementi and...

‘Is my skin colour the reason I can’t find a place to rent in Singapore?’

SINGAPORE: The Lion City prides itself on its diversity...

‘How do people manage multiple offers when I can’t get one?’ frustrated worker asks

SINGAPORE: In the highly competitive tech world, where securing...

Temasek strengthens bets on family businesses in India

SINGAPORE: Singapore's state investor Temasek is betting on Indian...

Singapore Politics

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

© The Independent Singapore