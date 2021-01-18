- Advertisement -

United Kingdom — Prince William was “cornered by a snarling dog” after he was mistaken for an intruder during a night troll, a report from Express UK on Jan 17, says.

The prince was having a night stroll when the dog mistook him for an intruder and charged at him, but was unhurt as he stood still until handler PC Jon Chandler came to his rescue.

Recalling the incident for the first time since retiring from his 30-year police career, PC Candler says, “I had a particularly interesting night when I was walking my dog off the lead around the grounds and he chased after the future king of England.

“It was late at night and Prince William was walking towards the garages and the dog picked up his scent and went charging after him.

“He took it in good jest. He was only young then.

“It could have gone horribly wrong if he was bitten, but fortunately the dog did what it was supposed to do, and just stood back and barked at him.

“It was a memorable night.”

At that time of the incident, the prince was living on the Norfolk estate during one of the Royal family’s Christmas breaks. PC Chandler worked as a handler with specialist search, drugs and firearms dogs for a decade.

He told the Eastern Daily Press: “There have been lots of highs and a few lows, but overall I have enjoyed my career.

“I have had the opportunity to make a difference – that is the reason I joined in the first place.”

Prince William is a huge dog lover, just like his grandmother. In 2020, William and Kate mourned the death of their beloved dog Lupo.

The couple took to Instagram to share the sad news and wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog Lupo passed away.

“He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much – W & C.”

Kate Middleton’s parents gave Lupo to the couple on Christmas 2011, the year of their wedding.

Aby King, the author of The Adventures of a Royal Dog, said at the time: “I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Lupo.

“He remains an inspiration to me and to all the children who continue to enjoy his adventures in The Adventures of a Royal Dog.

“My thoughts at this time are with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – I think it is theme who will feel his passing the most.

“As such, I’ve sent them a hand-drawn story in the hopes that it can give them some comfort. Lupo’s legacy is all the adventures he continues to share with children all over the world. What a clever little rascal. Rest in peace, my darling friend.”