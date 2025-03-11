MALAYSIA: Johor’s famed murtabak isn’t just a quick snack; it’s a hearty, meat-laden indulgence that has won over loyal fans. Unlike the lighter, onion-heavy versions found in other states, Johor’s murtabak is packed with minced beef or chicken, eggs, and even mozzarella cheese, but with prices ranging from RM11 (S$3) to RM27, some question whether it’s worth the cost.

A recent viral TikTok video, which has garnered 46,000 likes, 2,000 shares, and 6,000 comments, showed a Selangor woman shocked by the RM19 price of a murtabak at Tebing Bandar Dato’ Onn. The video sparked debate, with many unfamiliar with Johor’s unique take on the dish.

Premium ingredients justify the price

Murtabak seller Badrul Amin Hassan, 35, explains that the price reflects not just portion size but also the quality of ingredients used. “People think our prices are high because we are near Singapore, but that’s not true. We have kept the same pricing for three years despite rising costs,” he was quoted as saying by The New Straits Times (NST).

Trader Farhan Latif, 33, echoed this sentiment, pointing out that Johor’s murtabak is thick, double-layered, and generously filled with meat—a stark contrast to the thinner versions common in Kuala Lumpur or Selangor. “RM19 for a cheesy murtabak is reasonable, and our regulars know it,” he said, adding that he uses up to 40kg of beef daily.

How Johor’s murtabak compares to other states’ versions

Across Malaysia, murtabak varies significantly in both style and price. In Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, the dish is typically thinner, heavier on onions, and more affordable, often costing RM5 to RM10. In Penang, Indian-Muslim vendors offer a crispier version, while in Kelantan and Terengganu, murtabak is sometimes served with a side of pickled onions or curry.

Johor’s version, however, is not just a street snack but a full meal, often large enough to feed two people. It is typically made with higher-quality cuts of meat, more eggs, and the optional addition of cheese, resulting in a richer, more filling dish.

The impact of rising ingredient costs

Like many food businesses, murtabak vendors in Johor are facing rising costs for meat, flour, eggs, and cheese. The price of beef alone has increased in recent years, putting pressure on sellers to either reduce portion size or increase prices. However, most Johor vendors have maintained their portion size, choosing to keep the dish as indulgent as ever.

“We don’t want to compromise on quality,” said Badrul, as reported by NST. “If we use less meat or smaller portions, it wouldn’t be the same Johor murtabak people love.”

TikTok comments reflect mixed opinions

Many commenters pointed out that Johor’s murtabak is not comparable to the versions found elsewhere. One TikToker explained that “the murtabak in JB (Johor Bahru) is big and has meat sprinkled on it, not the murtabak that is four-sided and thick like a book full of onions.” This suggests that outsiders may not fully understand Johor’s distinct style, which prioritises generous meat fillings over onions as a filler.

However, others were more critical, with one user bluntly stating that “food prices in JB are crazy expensive”. While it is true that Johor Bahru has seen an increase in food prices, it is important to consider the quality, portion sizes, and rising ingredient costs that contribute to the pricing. Compared to the smaller, simpler murtabak found in other states, Johor’s version is a more substantial dish.

Beyond food prices, some netizens highlighted broader concerns about the cost of living in Johor Bahru. One comment noted that “living in JB is really expensive… but the only strange thing is the salary is still low”. This reflects a common frustration among locals, as the city’s proximity to Singapore has contributed to increasing living costs while wages for many residents have not kept pace.

Despite the mixed reactions, the discussion highlights an important takeaway: While Johor’s murtabak may cost more, many believe that the taste, quality, and portion size make it a worthwhile indulgence.

Quality over price: Why customers keep coming back

Despite the social media uproar, Johor’s murtabak continues to attract crowds, proving that many are willing to pay for quality. Regular customers argue that the taste, generous portions, and premium ingredients make it worth every ringgit. “If you compare it to a basic RM5 murtabak, of course, it looks expensive,” said Syafiq, a loyal customer. “But when you actually eat it, you realise it’s a different experience altogether.”

For many, Johor’s murtabak isn’t just food; it’s a tradition, a comfort meal, and a dish that perfectly balances price with quality. Beyond the quality of the food, the sentiment attached to Johor’s murtabak runs deep.

