Fulton County, District Attorney Fani Willis finds herself in the spotlight as renewed pressure mounts with Judge Scott McAfee ordering a pivotal witness to return to the stand. Terrence Bradley, once a lawyer for special prosecutor Nathan Wade, has been summoned to shed further light on allegations swirling around an alleged “improper” relationship between Willis and Wade.

Pressure mounts

The move comes at the behest of Ashleigh Merchant, defense attorney extraordinaire, who’s spearheading efforts to disqualify both Willis and Wade from the case.

At the heart of the matter lies a contentious claim: that Willis and Wade may have enjoyed a personal relationship at the taxpayers’ expense, casting a shadow over the impartiality of the legal proceedings.

Merchant, representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, contends that Bradley’s testimony could upend the timeline, suggesting the relationship between Willis and Wade predates official assertions.

The defense’s argument hinges on the assertion that Willis and Wade’s alleged romance blossomed as early as 2019, potentially clouding their professional dealings and constituting a conflict of interest.

However, both Willis and Wade vehemently deny any financial impropriety, maintaining that their relationship commenced in 2022, well after Wade’s appointment.

Bradley is tight-lipped?

The recent courtroom drama unfolded during Bradley’s testimony, with defense counsel probing the timing of the Willis-Wade relationship. Yet, Bradley, citing attorney-client privilege from his tenure as Wade’s divorce attorney, remained tight-lipped for the most part, refusing to divulge crucial details.

Judge McAfee, sensing a pivotal juncture in the proceedings, intervened, questioning the validity of Bradley’s privilege claims. A closed-door session on February 26 aimed to untangle the web of privilege, leading to revelations that certain communications between Wade and Bradley may not be protected.

As the legal labyrinth grows ever more intricate, the fate of the case hangs in the balance. With tensions escalating and the specter of impropriety looming large, all eyes remain fixed on Fulton County as this high-stakes legal drama unfolds.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The post Pressure mounts for Fani Willis with Terrence Bradley testimony appeared first on The Independent News.