Premiere date of Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop’s new romantic drama revealed

ByLydia Koh

June 21, 2024

tvN’s upcoming drama “Is It Fate?” (also known as “Is It a Coincidence”) is set to premiere on July 22 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

Announced on June 21, the drama stars Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop and is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. “Is It Fate?” follows young individuals rediscovering love and dreams after unexpectedly reuniting with their first loves from a decade ago. Kim So Hyun plays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer wary of love due to past heartbreak. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Kang Hoo Young (Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed her lowest moments.

Leads looking forward to an “endearing” drama

“I’m delighted to be able to play the fun and lovable character of Lee Hong Joo,” Kim So Hyun said, expressing her pleasure. I think you’ll be excited for this endearing and beautiful drama.”

Chae Jong Hyeop portrays Kang Hoo Young, a brilliant financial planner living in the United States. Despite his effortless success, he feels his life is meaningless until he returns to Korea and reconnects with Lee Hong Joo, his high school first love. Chae Jong Hyeop shared his enthusiasm, remarking, “I’m thrilled and honored to be able to play Kang Hoo Young, a character with depth.”

Anticipated drama with respected director and actors

Yoon Ji On joins the cast as Bang Joon Ho, a free-spirited writer aiming to change his past. He said, “I’m delighted to be able to work together on a great drama with a director and actors I respect. Please give [our drama] lots of interest and support.”

SISTAR’s Dasom will play Kim Hye Ji, Lee Hong Joo’s best friend and an English teacher who has grown confident since her shy high school days. Dasom said, “I truly enjoyed playing Kim Hye Ji during filming since her character is so endearing. “‘Is It Fate?’ is, in many respects, the project I am most passionate about.”

“Is It Fate?” looks to be a touching and captivating tale about rediscovery, growth, and love.

ByLydia Koh

