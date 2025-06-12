Thursday, June 12, 2025
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Mun Zuk FB
In the Hood
1 min.Read

Porridge stall owner showered with praise for seeking customer who paid $540 for $5.40 meal

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk
- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: The owner of a porridge stall in Westgate mall has drawn widespread praise from netizens after she launched a search for a customer who accidentally paid $540 for a $5.40 meal.

The incident took place on Tuesday (June 10) at around 2pm, at Mun Zuk, a well-loved local eatery. According to Mrs Tan, the stall’s owner, the customer had paid using PayNow — but instead of $5.40, he entered $540 into the transaction.

“This gentleman scanned our QR code for the PayNow transaction, keyed in the amount himself and left,” Mrs Tan shared in a Facebook post, “Our staff was busy during the time of the incident as it was lunch time.”

It wasn’t until after the lunch rush had passed that staff realised the massive overpayment. Alarmed, they began searching the mall for the customer but were unable to locate him. “We waited for him to come back, but he didn’t,” Mrs Tan said.

- Advertisement -
See also  Please Clean Microwave After Use Sign Ignored: 7-Eleven Malaysia Staff Sparks Outrage After Cleaning Mop in Microwave

The eatery has since taken to social media in hopes of reaching the man and returning the excess $534.60. A CCTV image of the customer was shared in the post, along with a heartfelt message: “No questions asked — we just want to return the money to its rightful owner.”

The post quickly gained traction, with many commending Mun Zuk for its integrity. Comments flooded in, lauding the stall for its honesty and commitment to doing the right thing, even when they could have quietly kept the money.

In a time when businesses are struggling, Singaporeans said they are heartened to see such honesty. Some commenters were so impressed with Mrs Tan’s honesty that they vowed to visit Westgate just to support her stall.

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Jobs

‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman working at a multinational corporation...
In the Hood

17-year-old girl rescued from ledge at Punggol carpark and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl was rescued and apprehended by...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

17-year-old girl rescued from ledge at Punggol carpark and taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old girl was rescued and apprehended by...

Singapore woman calls the police after man “purposely came close to her face” and laughed near Little India MRT station

SINGAPORE: A woman has spoken out about a distressing...

Severely decomposed body of 70-year-old Singaporean man found in Batam home

SINGAPORE: The severely decomposed body of a 70-year-old Singaporean...

Jetstar Asia to shut down after two decades, citing soaring costs and stiff competition

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s skies will soon be a little quieter. After...

Business

‘They are super demanding’: SG woman says she’s burnt out dealing with toxic overseas stakeholders

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman working at a multinational corporation...

Koh Brothers Eco’s subsidiary to build underground tunnels at Changi’s upcoming T5 in S$999M JV deal

SINGAPORE: Koh Brothers Eco Engineering’s subsidiary, Koh Brothers Building...

Will AI take your job? Google Cloud CTO says don’t ignore the basics

With the tech industry being continuously reshaped by artificial...

DBS becomes first Singapore-listed company to hit US$100B market capitalisation

SINGAPORE: DBS has surpassed the US$100 billion (S$128.62 billion)...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore