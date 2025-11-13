Police urge caution as year-end shopping scams on the rise

SINGAPORE: With Black Friday just around the corner, police are urging shoppers to be on their guard against scams.

In a monthly fraud report, police said scammers are increasingly posting fake deals on online shopping platforms and social media. Some even host live streams selling “scratch cards” or “blind boxes,” promising prizes that don’t exist.

The report also warned that fraudsters may ask buyers to pay through bank transfer, PayNow, or DuitNow instead of using the secure payment methods on e-commerce sites. Some send phishing links to steal banking information or one-time passwords, while others demand extra money to increase the chances of “winning” a prize.

Police are advising shoppers to check the security ratings of e-commerce platforms, buy only from reputable sellers, and download apps from official stores. They also warned against making prepayments or sending money directly from bank accounts.

Always use secure payment channels and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true, police advise.