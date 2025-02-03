SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance announced on Monday (Feb 3) that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be delivering Singapore’s National Budget statement for 2025 at 3:30 pm on Feb 18 in Parliament.

Mr Wong is also the Minister for Finance, a position he has held since 2021.

The Budget Statement will be broadcast live across several channels, including CNA and its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, and CNA938. The speech may also be viewed live over 8world’s website and social media accounts, Mediacorp’s meWATCH, and on the Prime Minister’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@Lawrence_Wong). MOF also noted that the Singapore Association for the Deaf will be providing simultaneous sign language interpretation of the Budget Statement on Channel 5.

For those unable to watch the speech in full, updates of key announcements from the Budget speech will be provided on MOF’s accounts on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Threads, as well as on its WhatsApp channel. There will also be updates on PM Wong’s Facebook, Instagram and YouTube channels.

After it has been delivered, members of the public may have access to the Budget statement at www.singaporebudget.gov.sg. Alternatively, they may also visit the MOF website and subscribe (www.mof.gov.sg/email-subscription) to receive the full Budget Statement via email.

Since December 2004, MOF and other agencies have reached out to the public regarding this year’s national Budget. However, individuals who wish to submit their views after the Budget is delivered on Feb 18 may do so through the following channels: the REACH Budget 2025 Microsite, the PA’s Post-Budget 2025 Dialogues in the Community, or REACH Singapore’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

MOF also announced that REACH, the feedback and engagement unit of the government, will hold an in-person Budget Conversation in English on Feb 20 and another in Mandarin on March 13. Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, and Tan Kiat How, REACH Chairman and Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information and National Development, will be joining the conversation and sharing their views on Feb 20.

On March 13, it will be Chee Hong Tat, the Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance, and Eric Chua, REACH Deputy Chairperson and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth, and Social and Family Development, who’ll be attending the Budget Conversation.

After PM Wong delivers the Budget speech, REACH will hold a series of engagements for members of the public to share their views on the Budget. Details for these engagements will be available on the REACH Budget 2025 microsite.

Additionally, the People’s Association (PA) and its grassroots organizations will also hold dialogues to seek residents’ views on the Budget. Those who aim to attend these dialogues may sign up at go.gov.sg/postbudget2025 until 12.00 pm on Feb 28. /TISG

