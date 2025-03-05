SINGAPORE: A new initiative to inspire and rally Singapore’s youth, the People’s Association’s (PA) Youth Charter, was launched recently by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the Future of Youth event held at the Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza on Mar 1.

The Youth Charter focuses on three key areas – mental health, racial and religious harmony, as well as environment and sustainability – which, according to PM Wong, resonates with young Singaporeans.

These key areas were formed through an extensive 15-month engagement process, which canvassed the views of over 127,000 youth voices aged 15-35 through various community outreach, focus groups, and other interactive forums.

“Today, we have brought together all your key ideas into this Youth Charter. It brings together the ideas that emerged from the discussions. And it is your Charter – written by you, for you, said PM Wong to more than 1,000 young people present during the launch of the Youth Charter.

“The charter is not just about words; it is not just a document. It is a call to action – it is a blueprint to shape the community and Singapore you want for yourselves and your future.”

The Youth Charter was developed organically from the ground up as a result of engagements with Singaporeans during the Forward Singapore exercise. It saw Singaporeans, young and old, coming together and sharing how they can keep the society strong and united, as well as charting a new way forward for the next phase of nation-building.

“In Forward Singapore, I was heartened to see many young Singaporeans taking part actively in our conversations, to share their aspirations and hopes for Singapore. Many of you said you wanted to be involved in building this future,” added PM Wong.

At the event, PM Wong shared inspiring stories of young Singaporeans who are driving positive change, not just by dreaming of a better future, but also by mobilising others and taking tangible actions to make a meaningful impact.

In a rallying call to the nation’s youth, PM Wong emphasised, “…to all our young people, I say Singapore’s future is not just something you inherit; it is something you will create through every action you take, starting today.”

“I hope these stories will inspire many more young Singaporeans to step forward and do the same. We are all inspired by your dedication and passion, and that is why we will do more together,” added PM Wong.

PM Wong also mentioned that the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the National Youth Council will partner with more youths to develop a broader plan targeting the youth.

Welcoming the new Youth Charter and youth initiatives is Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, who believes that the future of the youth is “not merely a product of destiny, but of seizing opportunities and taking control, and carefully shaping it.”

“Our youths in Singapore have done just that – stood up to be counted and have made commitments in a youth charter to address the issues of tomorrow – climate changes, new threats to mental health and the need to deepen racial and religious harmony. These are the challenges they face as a generation, and they have pledged to tackle it as a generation,” explained Minister Tong.

As part of Singapore’s diamond jubilee or the SG60 celebrations, PA will also be introducing a new SG60 PA Engagement Grant, with a quantum of up to $3,000 provided to all 95 PA’s Youth Network.

This grant will enable the youth network to work on projects that resonate with them and will also assist grassroots organisations and residents to execute ideas that build connections between citizens.