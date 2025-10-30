// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
26.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
Singapore NewsIn the Hood
2 min.Read

‘Please wear deodorant and take showers!’ — MRT passenger complains that ‘every single day, someone stinks up the entire train carriage’

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: It’s rush hour, you squeeze into the MRT, grab a handlebar, and just as you’re about to relax — bam! A nasal assault hits you square in the face. Not from a malfunctioning aircon, not from an overturned cup of kopi… but from someone’s untreated, full-blown body odour!

Which is why one Singaporean commuter declared he has had enough of it. Taking to the r/SMRTRabak subreddit, the frequent MRT rider went straight for the olfactory jugular in a passionate hygiene PSA: “Every single day! EVERY SINGLE DAY, there’s someone who stinks up the entire train carriage of the MRT with their BO (body odour).”

From holding his breath to fantasising about public hygiene fines, this beleaguered Singaporean spared no detail: “I’ve had to hold my breath on two separate occasions this week and it’s… Monday!”

He added, “To those who don’t shower in the morning, we can smell it on you. Even a light rinse will do… and also those who don’t wash their hair and end up dropping all their dandruff in the MRT — PLEASE, y’all have to start being fined for littering, I swear.”

See also  'Am I wrong to cover my nose next to a smelly uncle?' — Singaporean on MRT asks after an elderly passenger told him, 'That's very offensive!'

The Reddit rant then lit up with sympathetic snorts and nose-wrinkling anecdotes.

One local suggested that, “They need air freshener or strong mints, but they don’t understand that they stink.” Another lamented being ambushed by a Courts AMK sales promoter whose “breath stunk of cigarettes.”

So this isn’t just about BO. Singaporeans are also battling a multi-sensory public transport challenge — from cigarette breath to even mouldy clothes.

“I encountered someone with mouldy clothes… looks like cancer waiting to develop in him,” said one Singaporean, urging people to air their homes and use the sun.

Creative solutions were also offered — some tried aroma rings coated with scented oils, available on Shopee. Others vouch for OG (organic) remedies like Axe Oil or mask hacks: “Wear a mask – apply your fave scent inside or Vicks VapoRub, but NOT Zambuk!”

And then there are the realists, who’ve resigned to masking up every morning: “This will never work… MRT is public transport. It’s like telling the entire country not to litter. Not everyone cares.”

See also  Resident is all praise for Pritam and team for getting concrete ceiling fixed, even puts up posters at lift lobby commending them

“For some reason, these kinds of fellas like to hold their arms up,” another added, while others said:

  • “Some perfume smells worse when combined with BO. It’s like some sort of biological warfare.”
  • “People will tell you they don’t sweat while they sleep, so why bother showering when they wake up?”

Some called for public infrastructure upgrades — imagine MRTs equipped with scent diffusers like those in toilets. Some even went philosophical: “What we should do is control what’s in us… tolerate the nasal assault like we tolerate everything else.”

Still, basic hygiene remains the golden rule: Shower, use deodorant, brush your teeth, change clothes, wash your hair — rinse and repeat. It’s the bare minimum in a country where we sweat just from blinking.

And one also reminded everyone that, “Deodorant alone doesn’t replace showers and just changing clothes is not enough… It’s not even close.”

Singapore is a fine city — so perhaps it’s time it started fining the funk, too.

See also  Roof of ITE College Central breaks due to downpour

Read related: ‘Am I wrong to cover my nose next to a smelly uncle?’ — Singaporean on MRT asks after an elderly passenger told him, ‘That’s very offensive!’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘A lion is a lion wherever it sits’: Netizens cheer Pritam Singh on in new seat, ask why Parliament looked so empty

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh no longer holds...

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Order delivered to an empty building: Grab can take action against users for misleading information

SINGAPORE: Remember the recent report of a food delivery...

Maid arrested for throwing towels and sanitary napkins from third-floor window

SINGAPORE: Residents filed a complaint when a maid was...

Business

Same raise for everyone? What ‘peanut butter’ pay increases mean for workers

SINGAPORE: Top-performing employees may have less to celebrate this...

Grab started in Malaysia — so why is it seen as a Singapore product?

SINGAPORE: A viral exchange between a Grab driver and...

‘Burnout is so real’: SG worker considers quitting just days after receiving annual bonus

SINGAPORE: After collecting her annual bonus, a Singaporean worker...

‘It’s getting a bit demoralising, honestly’: Computer science graduate, 8 months into job hunting, asks how other jobseekers are coping

SINGAPORE: A computer science graduate has turned to Reddit...

Singapore Politics

Ex-WP chief Low Thia Khiang seen at outreach, fans urge return in 2030

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party chief Low Thia Khiang was...

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

© The Independent Singapore

// //