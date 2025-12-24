Philippines signals readiness to mediate Cambodia–Thailand tensions as ASEAN Chair in 2026

PHILIPPINES: Manila has expressed its willingness to help mediate between Cambodia and Thailand once it takes over the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026. The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said late Monday, Dec 22, that the Philippines is ready to step in as a facilitator—if both sides choose to seek the help of the ASEAN chair.

The statement came after ASEAN foreign ministers gathered for a special meeting aimed at breathing life back into a fragile ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand. The talks, held in Kuala Lumpur just weeks before Malaysia’s term as ASEAN chair ends, offered a rare moment of cautious optimism. Both countries agreed to have their defence chiefs meet, raising hopes that a ceasefire first negotiated in July and formalised during the October ASEAN Summit could still hold.

Malaysia, which currently leads the regional bloc, convened the meeting to explore practical steps ASEAN could take to reduce tensions and prevent further violence. For weeks, clashes involving rockets and artillery have flared along disputed areas, underscoring how quickly the situation can escalate.

That burden of leadership will soon shift to the Philippines when it assumes the ASEAN chair in 2026. And the Cambodia–Thailand dispute is only part of the challenge ahead.

Manila will also inherit a region facing growing uncertainty—from simmering disputes in the South China Sea and rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait, to ASEAN’s long-running effort to finalise a code of conduct with China. At the same time, the bloc continues to wrestle with the political and humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, now under military rule.

Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro is expected to play a central role, serving not only as ASEAN foreign ministers’ chair but also as the bloc’s special envoy to Myanmar.

With so many complex issues converging, the Philippines’ upcoming ASEAN chairmanship is shaping up to be more than a ceremonial turn—it may be one of the country’s most important diplomatic tests on the regional stage.