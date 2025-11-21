// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Alice Guo (Wikimedia Commons)
Asia
1 min.Read

Philippines jails ex-mayor for life as Beijing espionage allegations cast geopolitical shadow

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

PHILIPPINES: In a landmark ruling Thursday, a Philippine court sentenced former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo to life in prison after finding her guilty of human trafficking, authorities confirmed.

Guo, who once ran for office as a Filipino citizen, was later identified by law enforcement as a Chinese national, Guo Hua Ping. Her conviction is seen by officials as a victory not just for the law, but for the victims whose lives were upended by her actions.

“This eagerly awaited ruling is not only a legal victory but also a moral one,” said the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). “ It delivers justice to victims, reaffirms the government’s united stance against organised crime.”

Guo, however, continues to deny any criminal connections and maintains she is a natural-born Filipino. Her lawyer has not commented on the verdict.

The case came into the national spotlight last year after a police raid uncovered a scam centre on property partially owned by Guo. Investigators found hundreds of trafficked workers, many of them foreign nationals, living and working in exploitative conditions. This led PAOCC to file human trafficking charges against her.

See also  Hong Kong's leaders donation to charities in the wake of Covid-19’s economic fallout was not to mimic Singapore leaders

Seven others linked to the operation were also convicted and handed life sentences, while the facility itself was seized by the government.

Guo’s political downfall was swift. Relieved of her duties as mayor in August 2024 for serious transgression, she flew out of the country after being held in contempt for not attending congressional sessions. She was finally caught in Indonesia and sent back to the Philippines in September 2024. Now, she’s dealing with even more charges, including allegations of graft and money laundering.

The case has breathed new life into public conversations about Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators. Many of these operations are run by Chinese nationals and cater mostly to clients back in China.

All of this is happening as tensions between the Philippines and China continue to rise in the South China Sea. It’s a situation that now reflects a tangled mix of corruption issues, political manoeuvring, and international pressure—far more complicated than it first appeared.

