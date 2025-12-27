// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, December 27, 2025
Photo: Pexel (for illustration use only)
Asia
1 min.Read

Philippine navy challenges Chinese warship intruding into Manila’s West Philippine Sea

By JARA CARBALLO

MANILA: The Philippine Navy moved quickly after spotting a Chinese warship lingering off the coast of Zambales earlier this month, a presence that once again put the country’s maritime rights to the test.

According to the Navy, reports came in on Dec 17 about a People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel sailing within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The ship was later identified as a Jiangkai II (Type 054A)–class frigate with bow number 569.

To check the situation on the ground—or rather, at sea—the Navy immediately sent BRP Emilio Jacinto to the area. When the sighting was confirmed, BRP Diego Silang followed to provide support, signalling a firm but measured response.

From their sundecks, Filipino seafarers repetitively dispensed radio challenges, peacefully prompting the extraneous vessel of international law under the “United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea” (UNCLOS). The Navy said its crews remained professional throughout the encounter, choosing restraint even as they stood their ground.

“The foreign warship is currently being escorted in a controlled and non-escalatory manner,” the Navy said, emphasising that the operation was part of its routine mission to protect the country’s security and territorial integrity.

The latest incident underscores the ongoing tension in the West Philippine Sea, where Chinese ships have frequently entered areas well within the Philippines’ EEZ, despite a 2016 international ruling that rejected Beijing’s expansive claims over the South China Sea.

Those tensions have turned personal in recent weeks. In a separate incident, Chinese vessels injured Filipino civilian fishermen after blasting their boat with a water cannon—an act that sparked outrage in the Philippines and drew condemnation from allies, including the United States.

As challenges in the region continue, the Philippine Navy said it remains committed to defending the nation’s waters—firmly asserting its rights, while doing everything possible to prevent conflict at sea.

