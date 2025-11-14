// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, November 14, 2025
26.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Freepik
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Pedestrians and cyclists clash over bike lane usage near Serangoon MRT station

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: The members of the public have recently complained and are concerned about how pedestrians and cyclists are clashing for space, with groups of pedestrians occupying the bike lanes and cyclists riding at high speeds in the lanes as well. 

It was reported to Shin Min Daily News that there are frequent issues between pedestrians and cyclists near the bus stop area of the Serangoon MRT station. When the reporters visited the area, they discovered that the bicycle lanes were marked with red paint, distinguishing them from the pedestrian walkways. 

However, it was also observed that many pedestrians walked in groups of three or five on the bike path, and they were not avoiding the cyclists. Additionally, some of the pedestrians were using their phones and chatting while walking, forcing the cyclists to adjust through the crowd. 

In regard to the cyclists, a few of them do not follow the rules and ride very fast. Some of them also do not maintain a safe distance from pedestrians. 

See also  Contractor made too much noise at construction site, working till 1 am: Pasir Ris resident

An 80-year-old man shared that he usually rides on the bike path and often encounters pedestrians who don’t follow the rules. He expressed: “I try to be careful and slow down when I get close to pedestrians. In terms of right and wrong, it is wrong for pedestrians to enter the bike path, but riders should also be careful to avoid injuring anyone.” 

Moreover, a delivery driver pointed out that cyclists have a disadvantage, given that they may be punished for trespassing on sidewalks, but pedestrians are not strictly restricted from entering bike lanes. 

Pedestrians and cyclists who were also interviewed believed that stricter restrictions should be followed, especially given the walkways for pedestrians and bike lanes for cyclists. Some members of the public also called for mutual understanding and admitted, “If everyone takes a step back, pedestrians don’t walk haphazardly, and cyclists slow down, mutual courtesy can prevent many accidents.”

The Land Transportation Authority reminds everyone that Singaporeans all use the same paths and roads, and they should keep each other safe if they are driving, walking, biking, or using other personal transport. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Just treat them with a calm mind’—Head chef of a Michelin stir-fried stall continues to work despite fighting cancer

SINGAPORE: The head chef of a Michelin Bib Gourmand-recommended...

Police investigating 61-year-old driver who knocked down 77-year-old woman while reversing car

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man is under police investigation after...

Man caught scaring Ariana Grande at Singapore Wicked premiere to be charged with public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man accused of breaching a security barrier...

Elderly man dies in hospital after alleged stabbing at Marine Parade condo

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old man has died in hospital after...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //