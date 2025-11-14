Pedestrians and cyclists clash over bike lane usage near Serangoon MRT station

SINGAPORE: The members of the public have recently complained and are concerned about how pedestrians and cyclists are clashing for space, with groups of pedestrians occupying the bike lanes and cyclists riding at high speeds in the lanes as well.

It was reported to Shin Min Daily News that there are frequent issues between pedestrians and cyclists near the bus stop area of the Serangoon MRT station. When the reporters visited the area, they discovered that the bicycle lanes were marked with red paint, distinguishing them from the pedestrian walkways.

However, it was also observed that many pedestrians walked in groups of three or five on the bike path, and they were not avoiding the cyclists. Additionally, some of the pedestrians were using their phones and chatting while walking, forcing the cyclists to adjust through the crowd.

In regard to the cyclists, a few of them do not follow the rules and ride very fast. Some of them also do not maintain a safe distance from pedestrians.

An 80-year-old man shared that he usually rides on the bike path and often encounters pedestrians who don’t follow the rules. He expressed: “I try to be careful and slow down when I get close to pedestrians. In terms of right and wrong, it is wrong for pedestrians to enter the bike path, but riders should also be careful to avoid injuring anyone.”

Moreover, a delivery driver pointed out that cyclists have a disadvantage, given that they may be punished for trespassing on sidewalks, but pedestrians are not strictly restricted from entering bike lanes.

Pedestrians and cyclists who were also interviewed believed that stricter restrictions should be followed, especially given the walkways for pedestrians and bike lanes for cyclists. Some members of the public also called for mutual understanding and admitted, “If everyone takes a step back, pedestrians don’t walk haphazardly, and cyclists slow down, mutual courtesy can prevent many accidents.”

The Land Transportation Authority reminds everyone that Singaporeans all use the same paths and roads, and they should keep each other safe if they are driving, walking, biking, or using other personal transport.