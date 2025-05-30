Friday, May 30, 2025
Pedestrian struck by right-turning car at Upper Thomson junction; police investigating

By Jewel Stolarchuk
SINGAPORE: A pedestrian was hit by a right-turning car while crossing at the junction of Marymount Road and Upper Thomson Road Wednesday afternoon (May 28), sparking public concern over road safety and driver attentiveness.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed that a report had been lodged and that investigations are currently ongoing. No further details were released on the condition of the pedestrian.

The incident came to public attention after a video was shared in the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, which often posts footage of traffic incidents across the island. According to the group, the accident occurred at approximately 1:16pm.

In the video, a pedestrian wearing a black top and holding an umbrella is seen walking on the designated crossing when a car, making a right turn, fails to slow down and strikes the individual. The footage has since garnered widespread attention online.

The video triggered a flurry of comments from netizens, with many condemning the driver’s apparent lack of caution.

See also  'Not even one star, should be zero star' — Customer feels cheated by char siew stall giving smaller portion than what was paid for

“Don’t people look at the side of the road when they turn now?” wrote one commenter. Another asked, “Is the driver looking at his phone or navigation?” Others expressed disbelief, questioning how the driver could miss seeing someone with an umbrella in broad daylight.

However, not all responses were critical. A few commenters suggested that the driver’s view might have been momentarily blocked—possibly by a roadside bollard or other visual obstruction.

Some also reminded pedestrians to remain vigilant, with one noting, “I always look both ways even when it’s my right of way.”

