Paula Abdul sues producer Nigel Lythgoe for physical assault

January 2, 2024
Paula Abdul, renowned for her singing career and appearances on “American Idol,” has filed a lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe, a British TV executive, accusing him of physically assaulting her during their collaboration on two popular talent shows. The lawsuit, lodged in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that during the early seasons of “American Idol,” Lythgoe assaulted Abdul in an elevator.

The allegations detail Lythgoe’s purported unwanted physical contact, including groping Abdul’s private parts after a day of auditions for “American Idol.” Court documents describe Abdul’s attempts to fend him off and her swift departure once the elevator doors opened.

Refrained from taking action

Abdul reportedly informed her representatives of the assault by Lythgoe, an “American Idol” producer at the time, but refrained from taking action due to fear of job loss, as stipulated by her contracts.

The lawsuit further claims another assault occurred during Abdul’s tenure as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.” This alleged incident took place at Lythgoe’s Los Angeles residence after a work-related dinner, where Abdul vehemently rejected him and promptly left.

Abdul witnessed assault

Additional accusations in the lawsuit include Lythgoe’s purported taunts about the statute of limitations on the assaults and an alleged incident where Abdul witnessed Lythgoe assaulting one of her assistants on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

Lythgoe denied the allegations, asserting a long-standing platonic relationship with Abdul. The lawsuit, filed before California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act’s deadline, seeks recourse under its provisions, allowing individuals to pursue physical assault cases that might have otherwise exceeded the statute of limitations.

