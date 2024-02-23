;
International

Paul Ryan Criticizes Trump and “Trump Populism” as New Establishment

ByAsir F

February 23, 2024
paul-ryan-criticizes-trump-and-“trump-populism”-as-new-establishment

Paul Ryan

Former Republican Speaker, Paul Ryan recently criticized Trump and the rise towards his support. It seems there is a rift between the Republicans internally. Furthermore, with the elections coming in November 2024, everything is heating up quicker than it seems. 

In an interview, former House Speaker Paul Ryan criticized both former President Donald Trump and “Trump populism,” asserting that it has become the new “establishment.” Ryan positioned himself as an “anti-establishment Republican,” expressing concern over the dominance of Trump’s isolationist strain within the GOP. 

He particularly denounced Tucker Carlson’s positive portrayal of Moscow during an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling it as “dangerous” and potentially fostering sympathy for Russia. Ryan warned against the emergence of an isolationist wing within the Republican Party, fearing its alignment with Putin’s agenda.

However, despite acknowledging Trump’s political prowess, Ryan emphasized the importance of challenging his leadership. He commended Nikki Haley’s candidacy against Trump as promoting healthy dialogue within the party. While Ryan remains apprehensive about the nation’s direction, he remains open to a potential return to politics, driven by his concerns for the country’s future.

Republican supporters react to Paul Ryan’s criticisms towards Trump 

In addition to this, it seems that Republicans are not entirely happy with Ryan’s statement. They state that he is on the board of Fox News, to which they claim is spreading Russian propaganda on their network. The anti-Russian sentiment is strong on both ends in the United States. 

Oddly, there are some who are supportive of the former speaker. They feel that he would be a good fit to run as a Presidential candidate for the Republican party. However, for this election, it may be a little too late as there is less than a year for him to prepare. 

Read More News

Unruly illegal immigrants attacking NYPD officers again, X users tired 

The post Paul Ryan Criticizes Trump and “Trump Populism” as New Establishment appeared first on The Independent News.

ByAsir F

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Entertainment

Jo In Sung, Han Ji Min, and Chun Woo Hee accompany Noh Hee Kyung to a charity event involving coal briquettes

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

In the first poster for a new drama, Lee Je Hoon becomes a legendary negotiator

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Before ‘SKZHOP HIPTAPE’ is released, Stray Kids releases teaser for “Walkin On Water”

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé says Teddy Park, the founder of THE BLACK LABEL, persuaded her to release APT, which features Bruno Mars

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.