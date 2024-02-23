Former Republican Speaker, Paul Ryan recently criticized Trump and the rise towards his support. It seems there is a rift between the Republicans internally. Furthermore, with the elections coming in November 2024, everything is heating up quicker than it seems.

In an interview, former House Speaker Paul Ryan criticized both former President Donald Trump and “Trump populism,” asserting that it has become the new “establishment.” Ryan positioned himself as an “anti-establishment Republican,” expressing concern over the dominance of Trump’s isolationist strain within the GOP.

He particularly denounced Tucker Carlson’s positive portrayal of Moscow during an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, labeling it as “dangerous” and potentially fostering sympathy for Russia. Ryan warned against the emergence of an isolationist wing within the Republican Party, fearing its alignment with Putin’s agenda.

However, despite acknowledging Trump’s political prowess, Ryan emphasized the importance of challenging his leadership. He commended Nikki Haley’s candidacy against Trump as promoting healthy dialogue within the party. While Ryan remains apprehensive about the nation’s direction, he remains open to a potential return to politics, driven by his concerns for the country’s future.

Republican supporters react to Paul Ryan’s criticisms towards Trump

The Paul Ryan that’s on the board for Fox News? Who’s continuing to push Russian propaganda? What a hypocrite. — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) February 21, 2024

In addition to this, it seems that Republicans are not entirely happy with Ryan’s statement. They state that he is on the board of Fox News, to which they claim is spreading Russian propaganda on their network. The anti-Russian sentiment is strong on both ends in the United States.

Terrible idea — TommyLikeWingy (@coloradolife44) February 21, 2024

Oddly, there are some who are supportive of the former speaker. They feel that he would be a good fit to run as a Presidential candidate for the Republican party. However, for this election, it may be a little too late as there is less than a year for him to prepare.

